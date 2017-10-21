October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is known for being covered in pink, as society observes Breast Cancer awareness month. But, in a shadowy shroud of darkness lays the color purple because October is also domestic violence awareness month. Purple is a color that represents people that hurt, people that are scared and people that have a story, but may not be ready to share it. Whether it’s women or men, wives or husbands, children or babies, nobody is immune. One in four women will experience intimate partner violence in her lifetime, and two out of three children are exposed to violence. When someone that is said to love you actually torments you physically, mentally and verbally, the lasting toll and paranoia can extend far past a jail sentence or restraining order. October is colored in purple for those that have been and are being effected by domestic violence. Domestic Violence awareness month is for those that get up each morning to push past the fear and trauma of what has happened or what may ensue. It is meant for society and victims to walk hand-in-hand to bring awareness to domestic violence and promote peace. Milwaukee’s Sojourner Family Peace Center believes domestic respect and life free from violence is the right of every woman, man and child—you have the chance to make this a reality. For those that believe there is no way out or nobody there to help Sojourner’s 24-Hour Hotline is 414-933-2722.