Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events October 29-November 4

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Staff Development Day: Thursday, November 9 – Capitol Branch (3969 N. 4th St. ) CLOSED

EVENTS

Medicare Options for Seniors

American Republic Insurance Services will provide a free seminar on Medicare, what it is, what it covers, alternative types of coverage, and how to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, October 30, 2-4 p.m.

Moth Madness: The Magical Misunderstood Moth and Me

Think moths are nocturnal, drab, and pesky? NOT! Moths are stunningly adaptable and demonstrate a beauty that rivals their butterfly cousins. Hear how one naturalist’s perception of moths changed from ambivalence to admiration and how Wehr Nature Center participated in a world-wide program to promote moth conservation at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, October 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn about a moth-monitoring project in Milwaukee that yielded shocking results.

Creepy Campfire Tales

Gather around the “campfire” for scary stories sure to make you shiver! Adults, ‘tweens and teens will enjoy a camping-themed snack and make a spooky craft while listening to scary tales at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, October 31, 6-7 p.m. Costumes encouraged, but not required.

NaNoWriMo 50 Write-in Kickoff

Let us help you hit your NaNoWriMo word count with this starting write-in session at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, November 1, 4-5:30 p.m.

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, November 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, November 2, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30. Library closed Nov. 23.

Health Insurance Marketplace

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs.Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30. Spanish-speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, Nov. 3, 1-5 p.m. Also Nov. 10, 17. Spanish-speaking navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Nov. 11, 18.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, November 2, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

International Games Day

Play our games or bring your own and challenge a friend at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Saturday, November 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Try classics like checkers or Scrabble or something new and unusual. Everyone is welcome!

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, November 4, 1-3 p.m.

Watch family friendly movies. Popcorn will be served. Featuring: Pete’s Dragon.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, November 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Nov. 11, 18, 25.

FOR TEENS

Career Exploration: Police and Fire Recruitment Information

Learn about the Police Aide and Fire Cadet programs before the application deadline arrives in December. Talk to police officers and firefighters and get all of your questions answered at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, November 1, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Fire Safety Story Time

Learn about fire prevention, what a firefighter does and the equipment he uses during a story time with the Milwaukee Fire Department at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, October 30, 1-3 p.m. Meet MFD firefighters and possibly have the chance to sit in a real firetruck. Also Tuesday, Oct. 31, 1-3 p.m.

Yoga for Families

Start your weekend off right with morning stretches at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, November 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Presented in collaboration with OmTown Yogis, Yoga for Families integrates literacy skills like a love of reading with other life skills such as mindfulness and self-regulation. No equipment necessary. All ages welcome with an accompanying adult.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 30, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, November 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretching with Storybooks. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects LLC.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 2, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 16.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, November 4, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 11, 18. 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, November 3, 3:30-5 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 8, 15, 22.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. Thursday, November 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 16, 30. No playgroup Nov. 9.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 1, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, November 2, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, November 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 10, 17.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. Thursday, November 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Halloween Programs for ages 6-12

Gross Out Halloween

Gather for gross games and listen to a blurb from R.L. Stine’s The Blob That Ate Everyone at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, October 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos

Celebrate the day with a special craft at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, October 31, 4-5 p.m. Learn how to make paper marigolds and decorate a paper skull.

Creepy Frankentoys

Create terrible toys by mixing pieces for a new, disturbing Frankentoy creation at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 31, 4-5 p.m

Celebrate Halloween

Have a spooky good time following clues to solve the Halloween Scavenger Hunt at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, October 31, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with, and take it! Explore STEAM concepts with a variety of fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, November 2, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Paws & Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Paws & Read can help reluctant readers gain confidence and motivation for the new school year at:

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, November 1, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, November 4, 1-2 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Music Exploration with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshop with Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 4, 2-3:30 p.m. Be inspired by a read aloud and then work on imaginative art activities.

Families can come and make art together. Also Nov. 11, 18, 25.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave. Thursday, November 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Thursday, November 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. Thursday, November 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 16, 30. No story time Nov. 9.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, October 30, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St. Thursday, November 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St. Thursday, November 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP