Milwaukee’s Choice Neighborhood Initiative Holds Job Fair for People Interested in Construction During Their Redevelopment of Westlawn Neighborhood

By Danielle Miller

Attendees complete registration information at the Westlawn Gardens Job Information Fair. (Photo by Paul Williams)

Mayor Tom Barrett and The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) held a conference on Wednesday, October 4, to provide job information for individuals interested in construction-related jobs for HACM’s current redevelopment of the Westlawn neighborhood.

Those who attended the job fair had the chance to meet with contractors working on the redevelopment and submit applications for jobs that will be appearing as the project moves forward.

The redevelopment will build up the Northside in the next several years to offer mixed income housing, both apartments and homes, for the people of Milwaukee

Housing Authority case managers Nannette Ray and Norma Duckworth assist job fair attendees in adding their contact information to the online Section 3 Resident Registry. (Photo by Paul Williams)

The goal is “not only to revitalize the neighborhood for the next generation, but to build up the area around it,” said HACM’s Coordinator, Paul Williams.

Attendees learned how to register for HACM’s Section 3 Resident Registry, which allows their applications to be submitted to the contractors when job opportunities become available.

The online registry, section3registery.hacm.org, allows HACM to identify low-income locals who are interested in working in construction and lets them input their qualifications and skills, as well as their resume, said Williams.

Job fair attendees enter their information in the Housing Authority’s online Section 3 Resident Registry (section3registry.hacm.org). (Photo by Paul Williams)

The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee was established in 1944, offering public housing and affordable homes for citizens in Milwaukee.

“HACM is committed to providing a range of housing options to citizens of Milwaukee,” said Williams. She also stated that HACM is “interested in ensuring the housing is a benefit to the city of Milwaukee.”

