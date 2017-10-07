Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

The NNPA award presentation for the 2017 “Discover the Unexpected” (DTU) Journalism Fellowship

The NNPA award presentation for the 2017 “Discover the Unexpected” (DTU) Journalism Fellowship was held at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Washington, DC Thursday, September 21, 2017.

(from left to right) National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.; Kelsy Jones, Spelman College; Noni Marshall, Howard University; Taylor Burris, Spelman College; Darrell Larome Williams, Morehouse College; Emcee-Songwriter, Philanthropist, Actress & DTU Ambassador and Spokesperson MC Lyte; Ayron Lewallan, Morehouse College; Chevrolet Diversity Marketing Manager Michelle Alexander; Tiana Hunt, Clark Atlanta University graduate; Jordan Fisher, Clark Atlanta University; Alexandra Imani Spencer, Howard University; Atlanta Voice Publisher Janis Ware; and NNPA Chairman and Chicago and Gary Crusader Publisher Dorothy Leavell.

(Urban Media News)

