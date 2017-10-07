Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events October 15-21

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Investment Basics

Get started planning for your future, learn investment terms, get a few tips from the experts, and learn about resources available to help you grow your financial knowledge at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, Oct. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Presented free by library staff. No sales pitches or product endorsements will be included.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 17, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Writing for Brain Power at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, October 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Research has discovered that both writing and art boosts brain power. Join us as we create found poetry and then write poems and illustrate them with simple doodle art. Rochelle Melander is an author, speaker, and certified professional writing coach.

Owls: Designed for Darkness

Owl ambassadors from Schlitz Audubon will answer your questions and provide a first-hand encounter with these rarely seen raptors at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 17, 6-7 p.m. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Trivia @ Tippecanoe

Play trivia with fellow enthusiasts for fun and prizes at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, October 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring The Walking Dead.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, October 19, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, October 19, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Oct. 26.

Mozart’s Grove Music Series

Featuring Spanish Folk Traditions with Grupo Renacer, a senior music group with musical styles spanning genres including ranchera, cumbia, bolero, polka, and rock and roll at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 21, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Meet Author & Poet Jorge Argueta

Meet Jorge Argueta, originally from El Salvador, a former Poet Laureate of San Francisco Public Libraries and recognized by the Américas Award for Children’s and Young Adult Literature annual commended books list at the new Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, October 21, 2-3 p.m. Many of his bilingual books focus on themes of migration, home and community. Co-Sponsored by the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, October 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Oct. 28.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Rosemary’s Baby by Ira Levin at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, October 17, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Little Bee by Chris Cleave at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, October 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Ballet Story Time

Staff from the Milwaukee Ballet will share stories and ballet positions in this special 30-minute story time at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 16, 6:30-7 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 16, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Oct. 23, 30.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, October 21, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Featuring: Scooby-Doo Frankencreepy.

International Sloth Day

GEE Funny Farm will bring Abish the sloth as well as other unique animals to celebrate International Sloth Day at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, October 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Learn all about these amazing creatures! Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, October 16, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 23.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, October 19, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 16.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, October 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, October 20, 3:30-5 p.m. Also Oct. 27, Nov. 3

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, October 17, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 24.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, October 21, 2:30-4 p.m. Also Oct. 28.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, October 18, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, October 19, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, October 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 26.

Play & Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Mitchell St., Wednesday, October 18, 6-7 p.m. Bakery Shop. Take turns being the baker, the server and the customer at our pretend bakery.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, October 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretching with Storybooks. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects LLC.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club for Kids

Kids in grades 2-5, join us for this afterschool beginner French Club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 16, 3:30-5 p.m. Have fun while developing your vocabulary and conversation skills. Light refreshments will be provided. Also Oct. 23, 30.

Knitting Club

Learn to knit and create handmade accessories at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, October 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. No previous skill necessary and all supplies will be provided. For ages 6-12. Also Oct. 25.

LEGO Bricks Trivia

Calling all LEGO brick enthusiasts! Put your brick-building skills and LEGO brick knowledge to the test during this family trivia program at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, October 18, 6-7 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Bug in a Rug Theater presents Switch Witch at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Can a good witch change an evil witch? This is the story of a good witch who overcomes

loneliness and being different by befriending an evil witch.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 21, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play chess for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave. Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. Thursday, October 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, October 16, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Oct. 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St. Thursday, October 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St. Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP