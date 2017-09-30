PurpleSky is Coming

By Nyesha Stone

It’s almost the first week of October which means it’s almost time for local rapper CAMB to drop his project ‘PurpleSky.’

PurpleSky is CAMB’s second project and it’s also his first project that he can listen to repeatedly without growing tired of it.

That’s not the only thing different about this project: CAMB pulled a Kanye West and did everything himself, which is why in his song ‘Way Too Long,” that is a part of the project, he raps, “I couldn’t find the beat so I made the beat I need.” He didn’t like depending on people to make his beats, so he didn’t depend on anyone but himself.

CAMB spent 8 to 10 hours making just one beat and that one beat challenged him more than any other beat on his project. Once finishing that beat it made the others easier to conquer.

PurpleSky consist of seven songs that depict the things CAMB has been going through recently—relationship problems, his daughter and just life in general.

The project’s name came to CAMB’s mind after taking a walk and finding comfort in nature. He looked up and saw that the sky was purple, and that image stuck with him.

“My music comes from life,” said CAMB.

While working on PurpleSky CAMB only listened to himself. No other artist mattered and due to that isolation, he created a project that he can’t stop listening to.

CAMB often gets asked if his government name is Cameron and he always answers the same: No. CAMB stands for counting all my blessings. His actual name is Tre’Von Barrett-Bays, but to his fans he’ll always be CAMB.

He frequently deals with people spelling or pronouncing his rapper name incorrectly. CAMB is supposed to be spelled with all caps and it’s pronounced “Cam,” not “Cam B.”

Before the rapper life CAMB wanted to play professional football. He didn’t practice during the summer before try outs which caused for him to injury himself, and that’s when his love for creating his own music took over.

“My life is totally different,” said CAMB. “I’m way more focused on music.”

CAMB says he barely wrote his lyrics down while working on his project. He would spend hours in his living room thinking, creating a beat and recording. Eventually he started writing down a few lyrics, but that wasn’t his main focus, instead he was focused on producing his best work yet. Some artist make their music for their fans, but CAMB made this project for himself.

“I had a lot of things I needed to get out personally.”

After listening to PurpleSky your sure to get a better understanding of who CAMB is.

The project is set to release October 13.