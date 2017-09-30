Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events October 8-14

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Green Home Series: Lifelong Gardening

As we age, some things become harder to do. Join us for this award-winning series from The Lifelong Gardening Committee, who will present techniques for gardening with ease and the confidence throughout a lifetime at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, October 9, 6-7 p.m. They will demonstrate how to modify a garden with accessibility and plant selection and discuss what techniques and tools can help an aging gardener continue doing the work they enjoy.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Eat Green: Local and Organic at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Learn the differences and similarities between organic and natural and what is best for your family; taste gluten-free recipes using local fresh foods.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, October 10, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets and art supplies will be provided:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, October 10, 5-7 p.m. Hot tea will be provided.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, October 12, 4-5 p.m.

Ask a Question, Save a Life: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has lost a loved one within the past 6 months.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, October 12, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Oct. 19, 26.

Justice for All: Selected Writings of Lloyd A. Barbee with Daphne Barbee-Wooten

Civil rights leader and legislator Lloyd A. Barbee frequently signed his correspondence with “Justice for All.” This collection features Barbee’s writings from the front lines of the civil rights movement, along with his reflections from later in life. Meet his daughter Daphne Barbee-Wooten as she presents the book Justice for All in Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Thursday, October 12, 6:30-8 p.m. A book signing follows the event; books available for purchase from Woodland Pattern.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, October 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Oct. 21, 28.

Book Pop !

Celebrate books, pop culture, and fandoms of all kinds with activities, crafts, snacks, and giveaways from Quirk Books at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For geeks of all ages.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, October 14, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Inventores Latinos: Celebrating the achievements of Latino Inventors

A family friendly program that explores the creations of Latino inventors will be presented in English at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. on Saturday, October 14, 2-3 p.m. Enjoy snacks, music and an activity based on the inventions of Latinos! Presented in English. Spanish presentation offered Saturday, October 28, 2 p.m.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 14, 2-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove.

The History and Development of Typography

Join Max Yela, Head of Special Collections at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Libraries for an edifying journey through the history of typography, illustrated by examples from the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room collection at Central Library ¸ 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 14, 2-4 p.m. in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. Part of the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Educational Series.

Tai Chi and Qigong

Tai chi and qigong are ancient Chinese methods of exercise. They help improve general health including endurance, strength and balance. Take part in this six-week series to manage stress, restore concentration and cultivate your qi at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, October 14, 3-4 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, October 9, 6-7 p.m.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, October 12, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 9, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Oct. 16, 23, 30.

Ballet Story Time

Staff from the Milwaukee Ballet will share stories and ballet positions in this special 30-minute story time at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Fire Safety Story Time

Learn about fire prevention, what a firefighter does and the equipment he uses during a story time with the Milwaukee Fire Department at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, October 11, 5-6 p.m. Meet MFD firefighters and possibly have the chance to sit in a real firetruck.

Owling

Wehr Nature Center presents the story of Goodnight Owl by Pat Hutchings at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, October 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Explore the adaptations of these nighttime prowlers using mounts and artifacts, and make an owl puppet to take home. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, October 9, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 16, 23.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, October 11, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, October 13, 3:30-5 p.m. Also Oct. 20, 27, Nov. 3

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, October 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 17, 24.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, October 14, 2:30-4 p.m. Also Oct. 21, 28.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, October 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. STEAM Story Time. Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. No playgroup Oct. 12. Playgroup resumes Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:30 For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, October 11, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. No playgroup Oct. 12. Playgroup resumes Thursday, October 19, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, October 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 20, 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. No playgroup Oct. 12. Playgroup resumes Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 26.

FOR CHILDREN

Storytelling with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator! Learn the basis of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home from the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, October 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn details on how to enter your original book in this year’s Milwaukee PBS KIDS Young Writers Contest planned for January 2018.

Snap Circuits

Learn about electronics and play with snap circuits at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, October 10, 6-7 p.m. Create circuitry to power a fan or a speaker.

Knitting Club

Learn to knit and create handmade accessories at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, October 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m. No previous skill necessary and all supplies will be provided. For ages 6-12. Also Oct. 18, 25.

Saturdays at Central

Music Exploration with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

DIY Fidget Spinner at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 14, 2-3 p.m. Create your very own fidget spinner out of everyday items.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave. No story time Oct. 12. Story time resumes Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. No story time Oct. 12. Story time resumes Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St. No story time Oct. 12. Story time resumes Thursday, October 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, October 9, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Oct. 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 17, 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St. No story time Oct. 12. Story time resumes Thursday, October 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St. No story time Oct. 12. Story time resumes Thursday, October 19, 10:30-11a.m. Also Oct. 26.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP