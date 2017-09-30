Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to Tour Energy Assistance Sites to Help Kick Off New Season

MILWAUKEE – After a record-breaking 2016-2017 season of helping Milwaukee County residents afford the energy they use to keep their homes safe and warm, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele will on Friday, September 29th, at 9:00 a.m., conduct a tour of one of the Milwaukee County Energy Assistance Program sites to see how they have been able to serve more applicants than ever while having the lowest wait-times in program history.

The event will take place at 728 N James Lovell and is open to the media. WHEAP program staff and customers will also be available for questions and comments.

The Milwaukee County Energy Assistance Program served more than 58,000 Milwaukee County residents in the 2016-2017 season, more than it ever has in one season. Improvements to program administration focused on improving program quality, reducing wait times, and using technology, ultimately resulting in increased access to the more than $40 million program.

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as WHEAP, is a state and federally funded program that is administered in Milwaukee County by the Department of Health and Human Services. WHEAP provides a one-time annual payment for eligible residents, covering a portion of their energy costs.

For more information on Energy Assistance or to schedule an appointment, visit www.EnergyAssistanceMKE.org.

The Milwaukee County Energy Assistance Program, administered by the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services, helps more than 58,000 Milwaukee County households each year stay safe, warn and make their energy bills more affordable. In partnership with UMOS and Community Advocates, and funded largely by the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the Energy Assistance Program’s help amounts to nearly $40 million in benefits, including utility bill assistance, emergency furnace repair and replacement, and assistance with payment plans and disconnections.