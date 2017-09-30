Ferguson Named Chief Executive Officer/General Manager at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE – Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has named Rodney Ferguson as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for the successful overall direction, administration and coordination of the property. He will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the casino and hotel while serving as a direct liaison to the Forest County Potawatomi Executive Council.

Since 2016, Ferguson has served as the property’s Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, from 2013 to 2015, he served as Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Chief Financial Officer, where he helped lead the planning and opening of the property’s 381-room hotel. He will now help steer the hotel’s expansion with the construction of a second tower, expected for completion in 2019.

“On behalf of the Tribe’s Executive Council, this is a pivotal moment of growth at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and we’re so pleased Rodney will be leading these efforts,” said Harold “Gus” Frank, Chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi Executive Council. “Rodney not only brings a wealth of experience in tribal gaming to this leadership role, but has an intimate knowledge of the operations in Milwaukee, which will serve the property very well.”

Ferguson has more than 30 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions both in and out of the gaming industry.

In addition to his leadership roles at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Ferguson served as CEO of Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde, Ore. Prior to that, he served as General Manager at the Isleta Casino & Resort in Albuquerque, N.M. In addition, Ferguson is a certified public accountant with a bachelor of science in accounting from Virginia State University.