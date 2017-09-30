Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Black Educator’s Ball

By Danielle Miller

Hattie Daniels-Rush speaks about her 2-year-old A-LEGO organization and the good she aims to do in the Milwaukee Community. (Photo by Danielle Miller)

Local non-profit group African American Ladies Empowered to Grow Opportunities, or A-LEGO, hosted a ball at the Zoofari Conference Center to honor local African American teachers who were nominated by their community for A-LEGO’s Outstanding Educator Awards.

“We need people who look like us to teach our children,” Amanda Porterfield, CBS 58 anchor said in her opening statement to attendees about the importance of black educators in the classroom.

The importance of the Black Educators Ball was to honor and celebrate educators in the community who go above and beyond for their students and to show that representation in the classroom is important for their students.

Hattie Daniels-Rush, the Founder of A-LEGO spoke to the attendees about the goals and mission of her organization, and said that she was proud of the educators before her and of her team who helped put the ball together.

The A-LEGO team gather on the stage at the Black Educators Ball. (Photo by Danielle Miller)

“We believe that it is important to recognize educators for their commitment and compassion to educating and empowering our children.” Karen Peterson said in an A-LEGO statement.

The Outstanding Educator Awardees were chosen from nominations sent by schools around the Milwaukee community and were picked by ALEGO’s Education Committee.

“[I’m] so glad to be apart of A-LEGO, and so proud this team represents [it],” Rush said, “We are going to get a phenomenal result in this Milwaukee Community.”

Money raised by ticket sales from the ball went to funding scholarships for deserving students in the community.

The Outstanding Educator Awardees pose in the spotlight. (Photo by Danielle Miller)

The night had entertainment as well as a dance floor for teachers to show off their moves. Vendors and sponsors had tables set up to reach out and to show support for the teachers who go above and beyond for their students in a night dedicated to them.

