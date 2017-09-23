Salvation Army Today – Mexico City Earthquake Response

Despite damage to Salvation Army facilities, a full disaster response is underway in Mexico City after the 7.1-magnitude earthquake. The church and charity’s children’s home in the city was generally unscathed and has become a coordination hub. Officers, staff and volunteers have all been involved in the immediate response, with some of the resident children actively participating in preparing sandwiches and other food packages for first responders, rescue teams and people who have had to leave their homes.