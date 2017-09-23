Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Notice of Proposal to Construct Telecommunications Tower

PI Tower Development, LLC is proposing to construct a new telecommunications tower facility located at 17740 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, Waukesha County, WI. The new facility will consist of a 130-foot monopole tower and a support equipment area. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6117002018-MRH c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or 785-760-5938.

