Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events October 1-7

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. Sept. 7-Oct. 10

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players exhibit contains portraits, documents, artifacts and memorabilia that provide a glimpse into the history and experiences of the Negro Baseball League (1920-1960).

SPECIAL EVENT

Grand Opening of Mitchell Street Branch

Attend the grand opening of the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street, on Saturday, October 7. Ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Festivities continue throughout the day until 5 p.m. including craft activities, entertainment, tour stations throughout the library, and more.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration & Drumming Workshop

Enjoy the Latin rhythms of De La Buena’s drummer extraordinaire Julio Pabon, also director of Samba da Vida. Participate in a hands-on drumming workshop with drums provided, or bring your own during the Grand Opening Celebration at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street on Saturday, October 7, 2-3:30 p.m. Get crafty and make papel picado banners.

EVENTS

Time to Veg: Autumn Sampler

It’s getting nippy out there! Join Judy as she presents a vegetarian cooking demonstration that will warm you up – complete with satisfying samples, tasty recipes and great information. A vegetarian diet is good for your body, your pocketbook and your planet. See how easy and well-balanced homemade meatless meals can be at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, October 2, 6-7 p.m. Registration required, please call (414) 286-3011.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Writing for Brain Power at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, October 3, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Research has discovered that both writing and art boosts brain power. Join us as we create found poetry and then write poems and illustrate them with simple doodle art. Rochelle Melander is an author, speaker, and certified professional writing coach.

Learn to Dance the Bomba y Plena

Learn the Bomba y Plena, a traditional dance from the Caribbean, with Karlies Kelley and her drumming mate at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 3, 6-7 p.m.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, October 3, 6-7 p.m. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Meet the Author: Nancy MacLean

Meet Nancy MacLean, author of Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Tuesday, October 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Her book opens the doors to the unknown history of the relentless campaign by the radical rich to eliminate unions, suppress voting, privatize everything from schools to Medicare and Social Security, and change the Constitution. Books will be available for purchase; sponsored by Boswell Book Company.

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels will be held at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, October 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring any knitting project the first Wednesday of the month for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Night Tigers: Our Neighborhood Owls

Through stunning photos, real owl calls, and hands-on owl artifacts, you can discover how owls thrive in one of the most challenging environments on Earth – your backyard. Learn which owls call Wisconsin home and how you too can find, observe, and enjoy your neighborhood owls at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, October 4, 6-7 p.m.

Business Start-up Checklist

Make sure you’ve completed every step towards starting your business with this free class presented by the Greater Milwaukee Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, October 4, 6-7:45 p.m. Make a plan for success and learn how to develop a legally licensed business in the state of Wisconsin. Register online at mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, October 5, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also Oct. 12, 19, 26.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, October 5, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Saturday Matinee

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, October 7, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Featuring: Moana.

Tai Chi and Qigong

Tai chi and qigong are ancient Chinese methods of exercise. They help improve general health including endurance, strength and balance. Take part in this six-week series to manage stress, restore concentration and cultivate your qi at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, October 7, 3-4 p.m. Also Oct. 14.

FOR FAMILIES

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.).

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, October 2, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 9, 16, 23.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, October 5, 4-5:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, October 4, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 11, 18, 25.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, October 3, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 10, 17, 24.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, October 7, 2:30-4 p.m. Also Oct. 14, 21, 28.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 2, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Paws & Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, October 7, 1-2 p.m. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Paws & Read can help reluctant readers gain confidence and motivation for the new school year.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, October 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storyteller and Puppeteer Kathy Luck. Enjoy an interactive program of stories, songs, rhymes, play along on a variety of rhythm instruments and also join in on the stories.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, October 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 19, 26. No playgroup Oct. 12.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, October 4, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 11, 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, October 5, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 19, 26. No playgroup Oct. 12.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, October 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 13, 20, 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, October 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 19, 26. No playgroup Oct. 12.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, October 2, 4-5 p.m. Also Oct. 16.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all writers ages 9-13. Work on your writing project and share it with other young writers with the help of author and writing coach Rochelle Melander at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, October 3, 4-5:30 p.m.. Also Oct. 17.

Cold Weather Cooking for Kids

Do you like to cook? Create kid-friendly meals and treats perfect for warming up on cold winter days at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, October 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Knitting Club

Learn to knit and create handmade accessories at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, October 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m. No previous skill necessary and all supplies will be provided. For ages 6-12. Also Oct. 11, 18, 25.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with, and take it! Explore STEAM concepts with a variety of fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, October 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Make your own tortilla with experienced Mexican cook Margarita Sandoval Skare. Registration required; call 414.286.3011.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Brick Club at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 7, 2-3 p.m. We provide the LEGO bricks, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, October 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 19, 26. No story time Oct. 12.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, October 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 19, 26. No story time Oct. 12.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, October 5, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 19, 26. No story time Oct. 12.

Preschool Story Time (CONTINUED)

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, October 2, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, October 5, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 19, 26. No story time Oct. 12.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, October 5, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Oct. 19, 26. No story time Oct. 12.

