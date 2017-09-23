AT&T Volunteers Pack 20,000 Meals to Benefit Individuals Facing Hunger Issues in Milwaukee

AT&T Teams Up with The Salvation Army and The Pack Shack to Host a Meal-Packing ‘Feed the Funnel Party’

MILWAUKEE – Volunteers from AT&T* teamed up today with The Salvation Army and The Pack Shack to pack 20,000 meals to benefit individuals facing hunger issues in Milwaukee at a “Feed the Funnel Party” at the AT&T offices in Milwaukee.

AT&T volunteers packed 20,000 delicious, healthy meals, developed by The Pack Shack in collaboration with Tyson Foods, during a “Feed the Funnel Party” to benefit The Salvation Army Milwaukee County. AT&T covered the expense of the meals through a company contribution. The meals packed were donated to The Salvation Army for them to distribute via their food pantry to individuals and families facing hunger issues in Milwaukee.

“Hunger is a real issue today with more people in our neighborhoods struggling to provide food for their families than many of us realize,” said Scott T. VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. “AT&T’s employees have always been dedicated to giving back to our communities, and we are excited to partner with The Salvation Army and The Pack Shack to help provide nutritious meals to those individuals and families who are struggling in Milwaukee.”

The event is part of “Hunger Action Month” – a nationwide initiative designed to mobilize the public to raise awareness and take action against hunger during the month of September.

Through its two food pantries in Milwaukee County, The Salvation Army serves an average of 15,000 individuals annually who are hungry. The Salvation Army Food Pantry is supported through various drives and donations from Hunger Task Force.

The Pack Shack brings people together to pack thousands of nutritious meals that are given to local hunger relief groups and distributed to families in need.

AT&T’s employees are passionate about volunteering in their communities. For over 135 years, AT&T employees have been making an impact in communities through their service. For more about AT&T, please visit: http://about.att.com/category/all_news.html

About Community Engagement at AT&T

At AT&T, Community Engagement means engaging our employees to build healthy, connected, and thriving communities where we live and do business. Employees are focused on three key issues: improving educational outcomes, building sustainable communities and promoting the responsible use of technology. In 2016, AT&T employees and retirees volunteered more than 5.4 million hours of time in community outreach activities worth more than $129 million and pledged more than $37 million for charities of their choice through employee giving. Employees also committed to more than 81,000 sustainable choices through Do One Thing (DOT), which invites employees to make small, everyday choices that add up to a big positive impact for themselves, the community and/or the company.

