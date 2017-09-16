Sixteen Years, Two Towers and One Nation, Milwaukee Remembers 9/11

By Nyesha Stone

Most people can recall exactly where they were and what they were doing sixteen years ago. The terror America experienced on September 11, 2001 will never be forgotten. The deaths, the tragedy and the ones who put their lives on the line to help others are all things the people of the United States will always remember.

The plane crash may have happened in New York, but it effected the entire country. From coast to coast people sat silently as they watched the news on 9/11. The country mourned together, but soon after, the country also came together to try to fix the damage. September 9, 2001 will always be remembered not to relive the tragic day over each year, but to remember a time that changed the way of American life. It’s a time to show respect, and a time to come together because no matter how much time goes on America will always remember.

All around the country, 9/11 events were being held to not celebrate, but acknowledge our past and to see how far we’ve come and how much further we need to go as a country. Milwaukee was no different.

On the morning of 9/11 at 7:30 a.m. MFD, MPD, city officials, prominent community figures and community members attended Milwaukee County Remembers at The War Memorial Center—Veterans Plaza.

Attendees were given miniature American flags along with a simplified program to know what the event entailed.

The remembrance began with the presenting of three flags: The Milwaukee County Sheriff Honor Guard, Milwaukee County House of Correction and Milwaukee County Fire Department Honor Guards. Immediately after, the National Anthem was sung by Alesia Miller, Holy Redeemer Church of God in Christ church member. The 9th District Alderwoman Chantia Lewis recited the Pledge of Allegiance and then Mark Shaprio, President and CEO of The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, gave a moment of reflection.

“Today isn’t about me, it’s about us,” said Shaprio. “[It’s] a chance to remember and a chance to never forget.”

Shaprio understood the importance of remembering 9/11, yet he believed two days needed to be remembered as well: “the day before evil, and the day after.”

Around 3,000 people died from the terrorist attacks and instead of discussing everything bad on that day, Sen. Ron Johnson started his speech with the positives. To remember the iconic photos, the first responders and how the country came together “that’s America,” according to Sen. Johnson.

There was also a laying of wreaths to remember those who died. And it wouldn’t be a remembrance event of 9/11 without a riffle salute to end the event.

Riverside University High School student Ty Gardner officially ended the remembrance with her voice. Gardner sung God Bless America by herself for at least 30 seconds before the crowd joined in.

Sixteen years later and Milwaukee is still remembering with the rest of the country.