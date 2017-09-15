Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events September 24-30

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. Sept. 7-Oct. 10

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players exhibit contains portraits, documents, artifacts and memorabilia that provide a glimpse into the history and experiences of the Negro Baseball League (1920-1960).

SPECIAL EVENT

Grand Opening of Mitchell Street Branch

Attend the grand opening of the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street, on Saturday, September 30. Ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Festivities continue throughout the day until 5 p.m. including craft activities, entertainment, tour stations throughout the library, and more.

EVENTS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, September 25, 1-3 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

Ask a Question, Save a Life: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, September 25, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has lost a loved one within the past 6 months.

Jewelry Making Just for Fun

Discover your creative side, make new friends, and have fun making friendship bracelets and jewelry at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, September 26, 1-2 p.m. This program geared towards adults with special needs or learning disabilities.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, September 26, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. September: Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, September 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, September 30, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Words Have Power! Banned Books Buffet

Celebrate Banned Books Week with a buffet of banned books at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, September 30, 12-2 p.m. The buffet will include samplings from the most challenged books across the country. Make your own banned book button.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet to the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 30, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join us the last Saturday of each month (with the exception of holidays). There is free 2-hr. street parking on Saturdays.

Tai Chi and Qigong

Tai chi and qigong are ancient Chinese methods of exercise. They help improve general health including endurance, strength and balance. Take part in this six-week series to manage stress, restore concentration and cultivate your qi – your life energy at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, September 30, 3-4 p.m. Also Oct. 7, 14.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Open Veins of Latin America: Five Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent by Eduardo Galeano at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 28, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Tree-rific Colors

Educators from Wehr Nature Center will share Zoe Hall’s Fall Leaves Fall, followed by an interactive activity at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, September 26, 6-7 p.m. Children will create a special tree with fingerprint leaves to take home. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, September 25, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Paws & Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, September 26, 5-6 p.m. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Paws & Read can help reluctant readers gain confidence and motivation for the new school year.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, September 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Veterinary Clinic. Pretend to be a veterinarian by checking temperatures, updating shots, and performing necessary treatment for our animal friends.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 27, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, September 28, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, September 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Make Your Own Book

What could be better than making your own book? Get crafty creating a book of your own to take home at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, September 26, 4-5 p.m.

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, September 26, 4-5 p.m.

Squishy Circuits

Use conductive and non-conductive play dough and learn how to build a simple electronic circuit at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, September 27, 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Story Lore with Jean-Andrew at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy a rollicking program of family fun with interactive tales.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 30, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play chess for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 28, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, September 28, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 28, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, September 25, 4-4:45 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, September 28, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, September 28, 10:30-11 a.m.

