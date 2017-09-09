Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Position Open: Fabricator / Mechanic at City of Greenfield

FABRICATOR / MECHANIC

City of Greenfield

Associate’s degree in auto repair and two years’ experience in heavy equipment repair preferred, OR high school diploma and 4-6 years’ experience in heavy equipment repair. Must have experience in arc and wire/mig welding, as well as fabricating from scratch and rebuilding current items. Successful applicant will have aluminum welding ability. ASE certification in heavy equipment preferred. Must possess a CDL with Class A, B, C, D at time of application. Endorsement N will be required 3 months after taking position. Certification in all position welding preferred. Must pass hands-on welding test prior to hire. Liberal fringe benefits. 15-mile residency requirement. $27.40/hour. Applications available in the H.R. Department, 7325 W. Forest Home Avenue, Room 101, Greenfield, WI 53220 (414-329-5208) or on-line at www.greenfieldwi.us . You may also apply on-line at Milwaukee Jobs. Employment applications should be submitted by 4 PM FRIDAY, September 15, 2017. Resume not accepted in lieu of application. EOE. Applications may be e-mailed to bill.wingo@greenfieldwi.us.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383