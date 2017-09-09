Position Open: Fabricator / Mechanic at City of Greenfield

FABRICATOR / MECHANIC

City of Greenfield

Associate’s degree in auto repair and two years’ experience in heavy equipment repair preferred, OR high school diploma and 4-6 years’ experience in heavy equipment repair. Must have experience in arc and wire/mig welding, as well as fabricating from scratch and rebuilding current items. Successful applicant will have aluminum welding ability. ASE certification in heavy equipment preferred. Must possess a CDL with Class A, B, C, D at time of application. Endorsement N will be required 3 months after taking position. Certification in all position welding preferred. Must pass hands-on welding test prior to hire. Liberal fringe benefits. 15-mile residency requirement. $27.40/hour. Applications available in the H.R. Department, 7325 W. Forest Home Avenue, Room 101, Greenfield, WI 53220 (414-329-5208) or on-line at www.greenfieldwi.us . You may also apply on-line at Milwaukee Jobs. Employment applications should be submitted by 4 PM FRIDAY, September 15, 2017. Resume not accepted in lieu of application. EOE. Applications may be e-mailed to bill.wingo@greenfieldwi.us.