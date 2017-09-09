Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Position Open: Building Inspector – Plumbing at City of Greenfield

BUILDING INSPECTOR – PLUMBING

City of Greenfield

Full-time position to do inspections for new and existing buildings, issue permits, and enforce all City, State and Federal codes, and local ordinances. Current Residential and Commercial Plumbing certification is required. Must be a licensed Journeyman or Master Plumber. Residential and Commercial Building and Electrical certification is desired. Other certifications will be considered. Starting salary $30.91-$31.83/hour, depending upon number of certifications held, with excellent benefits. Applications available in the H.R. Department, 7325 W. Forest Home Avenue, Room 101, Greenfield, WI 53220 (414-329-5208), or online. Applicants are requested to include a copy of their current certification/credential cards with their application. Applications should be submitted by 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 29, 2017. Resume not accepted in lieu of application. EOE. www.greenfieldwi.us Applications may be returned by email to Bill.Wingo@greenfieldwi.us

