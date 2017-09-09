Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events September 17-23

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Grand Opening of Mitchell Street Branch: Saturday, September 30

Opening Ceremony 10 a.m. – 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street

Zablocki Branch Closed Thursday, September 21 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. Sept. 7-Oct. 10

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players exhibit contains portraits, documents, artifacts and memorabilia that provide a glimpse into the history and experiences of the Negro Baseball League (1920-1960).

SPECIAL EVENTS

Meet the Author: John McCarthy

Join John McCarthy (Maggie’s dad) on a journey to discover the wonders, joys, challenges, and heartaches of living, loving, and learning from a daughter with an intellectual disability at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, September 20, 6-7 p.m. In Maggie’s Angels, McCarthy also spotlights the inspiring stories of some 60 other people with special needs—artists and musicians to Special Olympians—their parents, coaches and teachers, who’ve become “angels” in his family’s lives. Founder of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group, McCarthy also gives advice in the book on preparing for the long-term care of adults with special needs, using specially designed financial and estate plans.

Doors Open Milwaukee

Take a mini guided tour of Central Library’s dome, attic, green roof or one of the basement tiers at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Self-guided tours of the Old Board Room, Chinese Room and Rare Books Room will also be available. An abbreviated version of Doors Open Milwaukee will also be offered on Sunday, September 24, from 12 noon-5 p.m. with access only to the rotunda, Old Board Room and the dome.

EVENTS

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Explore Beautiful Bavaria at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, September 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ralph Danielsen’s journey to Beautiful Bavaria includes lively Munich, the gorgeous Alpine Road, ancient towns, medieval trading centers, and Europe’s celebrated art and architecture.

What Can You Do About Climate Change?

Discuss what we know about the science of climate change, what it means for ecosystems and society, and why developing climate policy or technological solutions are so difficult at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 19, 6-7:30 p.m. UW-Madison Assistant Professor Ankur Desai will present some of the basics of climate change and some of the research at UW-Madison on impacts of climate change to Wisconsin forests and wetlands.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, September 21, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Tai Chi and Qigong

Tai chi and qigong are ancient Chinese methods of exercise. They help improve general health including endurance, strength and balance. Take part in this six-week series to manage stress, restore concentration and cultivate your qi – your life energy at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, September 23, 3-4 p.m. Also Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14.

BOOK DISCUSSION

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, September 19, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Cherry Harvest by Lucy Sanna at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, September 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Build Your Own Mill Road Branch

Mill Road Branch is getting a new building! Build and create your own library with everyday objects at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, September 18, 6-7 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, September 18, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Sept. 25.

Paws & Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, September 19, 5-6 p.m. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Paws & Read can help reluctant readers gain confidence and motivation for the new school year. Also Sept. 26.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, September 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretching with Storybooks. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects LLC.

Play & Learn . PRESENTED IN SPANISH.

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, September 20, 6-7 p.m. Down on the Farm. We’ll pretend to plant, care for, and harvest our produce, then sell our wares to customers.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 28.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 20, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 27.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, September 21, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 28.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, September 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Library closed September 21 for training. Story time returns Thursday, September 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO Bricks, Logos & Libraries…Oh My !

Design your own library out of LEGO bricks and a laminated library card with a logo at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, September 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, September 18, 4-5 p.m . Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks.

Talk Like a Pirate Day

Arrrrr ye ready to celebrate? Landlubbers needed to swab the decks, hoist the sails, and take to the seas in search of treasure at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, September 19, 4-5 p.m.

It’s Up to You

See what you can create with a selection of craft materials at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, September 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Make a gift or something just for you.

Circuits and Commands

Guide Sphero through an obstacle course or see what we can do with a Makey Makey at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, September 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tech fun for ages 6-12.

Saturdays at Central

Amani’s World at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn through music, storytelling and fun times with Amani’s World children’s education program.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Tech Take Down at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 23, 2-3 p.m. Have you wondered what’s inside those old gadgets and gizmos? Come to the library and take them apart! We’ll provide the junk and the tools and you can see how it works.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 28.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, September 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 28.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 28.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, September 18, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Sept. 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 26.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, September 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 28.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, September 21, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 28.

