Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events September 10-16

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Forest Home Branch Last Day of Service: Saturday, September 16.

Grand Opening of Mitchell Street Branch: Saturday, September 30

Opening Ceremony 10 a.m. – 906 W. Mitchell Street

Zablocki Branch Closed Thursday, September 21 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. Sept. 7-Oct. 10

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players exhibit contains portraits, documents, artifacts and memorabilia that provide a glimpse into the history and experiences of the Negro Baseball League (1920-1960).

EVENTS

Green Home Series: Bee Aware of Pollinators

A Master Gardener will discuss the importance of our native Wisconsin pollinators like bees, butterflies and hummingbirds in our gardens and in our world at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, September 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Find out how you can help support these hard working creatures for mutual benefit.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Explore the Backroads of Switzerland at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ralph Danielsen leads an exploration of some of Europe’s finest medieval towns and castles, stunning alpine vistas, and ancient ruins of the Roman Empire.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, September 12, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

The Myth and Magic of Reptiles and Amphibians

Join Schiltz Audubon for an interactive presentation with live creatures and a focus on native species at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, September 12, 6-7 p.m. Supported by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, September 12, 5-7 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 14, 4-5 p.m. Coloring sheets and art supplies will be provided.

Quiet Reading Party

We like to party, and by party we mean read books! Join a celebration dedicated to reading that book you’ve been meaning to start (or finish)! Enjoy literature with no need to talk about it at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, September 13, 12-8 p.m.

10-cent Used Book Sale

Used book sale featuring a large selection of new and used children’s and adult books at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. Anodyne Coffee and other refreshments available for purchase in the R Café. Friends members may enter sales 30 minutes before the public with current membership card. Please use the Eighth St. entrance and present your card. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Milwaukee Public Library.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, September 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players Exhibit Reception

Join Dennis “Bose” Biddle, former Negro League Baseball player and president of the YNLBP as he speaks on the history and significance of the league at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 16, 2-3 p.m. The program celebrates the opening of the exhibit which features portraits, documents, artifacts and memorabilia that provide a glimpse into the history and experiences of the Negro Baseball League (1920-1960).

Tai Chi and Qigong

Tai chi and qigong are ancient Chinese methods of exercise. They help improve general health including endurance, strength and balance. Take part in this six-week series to manage stress, restore concentration and cultivate your qi – your life energy at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, September 16, 3-4 p.m. Also Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 14.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The Big Sleep by Raymond Chandler at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 14, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, September 11, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Sept. 18, 25.

Screen Owl at Midnight Hollow

Story time comes to life in this interactive program presented by Schlitz Audubon at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, September 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy the tale of a tenacious screech owl family with artifacts and a live Eastern Screech Owl. Sponsored by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Paws & Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, September 12, 5-6 p.m. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Paws & Read can help reluctant readers gain confidence and motivation for the new school year. Also Sept. 19, 26.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, September 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. STEAM Story Time. Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 21, 28.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 13, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 20, 27.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, September 14, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 21, 28.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, September 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 22, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 28. Library closed September 21 for training.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, September 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Also Sept. 26.

Wii U Wednesdays

Have afterschool fun with the Wii U at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, September 13, 3:30-5 p.m. We’ll have snacks and board games, too! Featuring Wii Sports Resort.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all writers ages 9-13. Work on your writing project and share it with other young writers with the help of author and writing coach Rochelle Melander at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, September 19, 4-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Stretching with Stories at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretch while reading stories with YogaKids Milwaukee. Work on the balancing, stretching and breathing techniques used in yoga based on the characters read about in a book.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Yoga for Tweens at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 16, 2-3 p.m. Learn fun yoga poses and breath play that help strengthen the body, increase focus and coordination, relieve stress, and help you feel great.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 14, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 21, 28.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, September 14, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 21, 28.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 14, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 21, 28.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, September 11, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Sept. 18, 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 19, 26.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, September 14, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 21, 28.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, September 14, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 21, 28.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP