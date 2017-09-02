Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Position Open: Assessment Clerk at City of Greenfield

ASSESSMENT CLERK
City of Greenfield

Full-time position in the Assessor’s office responsible for updating assessment records, maintaining the personal property roll, and updating various computer data bases. High school diploma and 25 wpm typing skills required; 2 years of recent clerical experience in an appraisal or real estate setting desirable. Must have, or be able to obtain, a Wis. Dept. of Revenue Assessment Technician Certificate within 6 months of hire. Liberal fringe benefits. $20.12/ hour. Applications available in the H.R. Department, 7325 W. Forest Home Avenue, Room 101, Greenfield, WI 53220 (414-329-5208), or online. Deadline: 4 PM FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2017. Resume not accepted in lieu of application. EOE. www.greenfieldwi.us Applications may be returned by email to JoanneW@greenfieldwi.us

