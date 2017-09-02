Local AT&T Pioneers Donate Over 700 New Backpacks to Milwaukee Students

‘Tools for Learning Project’ Provides Backpacks Filled with School Supplies to Needy Students

MILWAUKEE – Over 700 Milwaukee students have new backpacks filled with school supplies for the new school year, thanks to a donation today from the Milwaukee area AT&T Pioneers.

The AT&T Pioneers visited seven Milwaukee schools to donate the new backpacks and school supplies as part of their annual “Tools for Learning Project.” Each year, the Pioneers work to raise money, purchase supplies, and stuff backpacks to help needy students start the school year fully supplied and ready to learn.

“Through our Tools for Learning Project, the AT&T Pioneers are making sure hundreds of students have the supplies they need to achieve and succeed in the classroom,” said Scott T. VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. “For some families, shopping for new backpacks and school supplies is not always an option. The AT&T Pioneers have stepped up to help these students have the tools they need to be successful in school.”

Members of the Broadway AT&T Pioneers chapter donated backpacks and supplies to the following seven Milwaukee schools:

Clarke Street School

Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School

Keefe Avenue School

Westside Academy

Franklin School

NOVA Middle & High Schools

North Division High School

“Thanks to the AT&T Pioneers, hundreds of Milwaukee students will have the school supplies and backpacks they need to start the new school year off right,” said State Senator LaTonya Johnson. “It is wonderful to see local volunteers like the AT&T Pioneers stepping up to fill a need for the children in our community.”

Last year, the AT&T Pioneers donated nearly over 650 new backpacks to seven schools in the Milwaukee area. The AT&T Pioneers are a local organization of employees and retirees who volunteer their time to various community causes.