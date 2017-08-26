Grounded and Focusing To Move Forward Aligned With the National Newspapers Publishers’ Association (NNPA) Mission, Values and Vision was the theme of the annual 2017 retreat held in Chicago, Illinois at the Hyatt Lodge McDonald’s Campus, August 17-20, 2017. Newly elected NNPA Chairman Dorothy Leavell (seated 4th from left), publisher of the Chicago and Gary Crusader Newspapers convened the NNPA 2017 Board Retreat. Also in attendance was NNPA president Benjamin Chavis, newly elected NNPA officers, NNPA board members, NNPA member publishers and staff. The retreat facilitator was Pat Pulliam, Ph.D and fellow publisher.