Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events September 3-9

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Forest Home Branch Last Day of Service: Saturday, September 16.

Grand Opening of Mitchell Street Branch: Saturday, September 30

Opening Ceremony 10 a.m. – 906 W. Mitchell Street

Zablocki Branch Closed Thursday, September 21 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. Sept. 7-Oct. 10

Yesterday’s Negro League Baseball Players exhibit contains portraits, documents, artifacts and memorabilia that provide a glimpse into the history and experiences of the Negro Baseball League (1920-1960).

EVENTS

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Eat Green: Local and Organic. Learn the differences and similarities between organic and natural and what is best for your family; taste gluten-free recipes using local fresh foods at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, September 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, September 5, 6-7 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 9, 2-3:30 p.m.

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, September 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 7, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Tai Chi and Qigong

Tai chi and qigong are ancient Chinese methods of exercise. They help improve general health including endurance, strength and balance. Take part in this six-week series to manage stress, restore concentration and cultivate your qi – your life energy at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, September 9, 3-4 p.m. Also Sept. 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7, 14.

FOR FAMILIES

Paws & Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, September 5, 5-6 p.m. Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Paws & Read can help reluctant readers gain confidence and motivation for the new school year. Also Sept. 12, 19, 26.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, September 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Read! Read! Read! It’s Magic! Bob Kann creatively uses storytelling, juggling and magic to inspire kids to read.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 14, 21, 18.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 6, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, September 7, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 14, 21, 18.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, September 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 14, 22, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 14, 28. Library closed September 21 for training.

FOR CHILDREN

Back to School

Start the school year in style by creating a fun wearable craft at:

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, September 5, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, September 5, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all writers ages 9-13. Work on your writing project and share it with other young writers with the help of author and writing coach Rochelle Melander at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, September 5, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Sept. 19.

LEGO Brick Fun

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity and we’ll provide the bricks at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, September 6, 3:30-5 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Music Exploration with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Brick Club at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 9, 2-3 p.m. We provide the LEGO bricks, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 14, 21, 28.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, September 7, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 14, 21, 28.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 7, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 14, 21, 28.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, September 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 14, 21, 28.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 5, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 12, 19, 26.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, September 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 14.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, September 7, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 14, 21, 28.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, September 7, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 14, 21, 28.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Closed Monday, September 4, for Labor Day. Story Time returns Monday, Sept. 11, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Sept. 18, 25.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP