Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 27-September 2

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

Good Hope Project Community Meeting

Milwaukee Public Library staff and Zimmerman Architectural Studios will host a community meeting to discuss the design concepts for the future Good Hope location of Milwaukee Public Library’s Mill Road Branch at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, August 28, 6-8 p.m. Following a short presentation, an interactive session will be held to collect feedback on specific questions regarding the use of the new library.

EVENTS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, August 28, 1-3 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

Wildlife in Need presents: Living in Harmony with Urban Wildlife

Get up close and personal with a variety of live animal ambassadors ranging from reptiles and amphibians to birds and mammals while the Wildlife in Need Center presents information on wildlife and human interactions, species identification, natural history, and rehabilitation of Southeastern Wisconsin wildlife at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, August 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of The Guns of August: The Outbreak of World War I by Barbara W. Tuchman at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 31, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, Aug. 28, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 18.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 30, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, August 31, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 18.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, September 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 8, 14, 22, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

FOR CHILDREN

Wehr Nature Center Story Time

An Educator will present a story and may include puppets, props, interactive activities, artifacts and a craft at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, August 29, 6 p.m. Programs are geared towards children in K3 – 1st grade. Featuring: Who’s in the Pond.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 31, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 31, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, August 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 29, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, August 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, August 31, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, August 31, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, Aug. 28, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Sept. 11, 18, 25. Library Closed Sept. 4.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP