Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 20-26

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Staff Development Day: Thursday, August 24 – the Atkinson Branch will be CLOSED.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Eclipse Extravaganza

Celebrate what’s happening far out there in space! This eclipse event will have fun for the whole family at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, August 21, 12-2:30 p.m. Inside activities include: Inside streaming of the eclipse, Astronomy bingo and scavenger hunt, pin the star on the constellation, UV Bead craft project, create your own constellation, Pete’s Pops and Mister Bar-B-Que food trucks will have food on-site for purchase.

Solar Eclipse Tour

Catch a glimpse of the eclipse on the Green Roof at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, August 21, 12-2:30 p.m. Learn fun facts about what’s happening in the skies. Tours will take place every 15 minutes. The Green Roof deck is limited to 20 people at a time. Eclipse glasses will also be available for viewing on the Wisconsin Avenue patios. In case of inclement weather, we will stream footage of the solar eclipse in Community Room 1.

Solar Story Time

Enjoy a story time and crafts before heading outside to view the eclipse at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, August 21, 12-2 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Event

The solar eclipse needs to be viewed safely! A partial eclipse is dangerous to look at without protecting your eyes from the damaging rays of the sun. Please see event staff for special eclipse glasses. Eclipse glasses are available at each location (one per person) on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, August 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

EVENTS

Beesentation: An Intro to Honeybees and Beekeeping

Join Beepods for an introduction to the world of honeybees at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, August 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Learn about the relationship between honeybees, beekeepers and the world around us. Explore the opportunities available for helping to reverse the current alarming trend of declining bee populations.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, August 22, 6-7 p.m. The Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. August: All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, August 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Cultivating Edible Mushrooms in an Urban or Rural Setting

Find out how to easily grow edible mushrooms including Shitake, Oyster and Win Cap Stropharia at home at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, August 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Learn the methods necessary to grow delicious and healthy mushrooms on logs and wood chips outside. See mushroom growing spawn, be introduced to the necessary tools, and watch a short demonstration of inoculation to produce mushrooms. This program is presented by Steve Shapson, president of the Wisconsin Mycological Society.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga focuses on low-impact and chair-assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides a 60-minute gentle yoga session that includes mindful meditation at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, August 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided; if you prefer a mat, please bring your own. Call 286-3011 to register. Second floor, Periodicals Department.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, August 26, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Movie titles will be listed online one week before the event at www.mpl.org.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 26, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join us the last Saturday of each month (with the exception of holidays). There is free 2-hr. street parking on Saturdays.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, Aug. 21, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Aug. 28.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Storyteller and Puppeteer Kathy Luck at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, August 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Kathy and her puppet friends for stories, songs, instruments and laughter.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 23, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, August 24, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, August 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Saturdays at Central

The Pocket Lady presents “Mother Goose Rhymes, Stories & Songs” at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Practice rhyming, singing and counting skills while honing your thinking skills with silly puns.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 26, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play chess for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 24, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, August 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 29.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, August 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, August 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 31.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, August 24, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, Aug. 21, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Aug. 28.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP