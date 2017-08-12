Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Announcing 2018 Milwaukee County Budget Input Sessions

The first budget input session for 2018 is coming up this Tuesday, August 15th at McGovern Park Senior Center (4500 W. Custer Ave., Milwaukee) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Engage MKE initiative has been called a “shining example” of public education and engagement by nonpartisan experts at the Public Policy Forum. The Public Policy Forum commended the Engage MKE initiative and Milwaukee County–which allows County residents to balance their own budget, for using an interactive, transparent, online platform. 

Whether it’s attending a budget input session or submitting a balanced budget online, all feedback submitted from participants will be considered for the 2018 Proposed Budget.

RSVP is appreciated at: http://county.milwaukee.gov/2018BudgetInput.htm

If you’re unable to attend any of the input sessions, you may use the new Balancing Act tool to design and share your own balanced budget for Milwaukee County online: http://county.milwaukee.gov/BalancingAct 

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383