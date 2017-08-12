Announcing 2018 Milwaukee County Budget Input Sessions

The first budget input session for 2018 is coming up this Tuesday, August 15th at McGovern Park Senior Center (4500 W. Custer Ave., Milwaukee) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Engage MKE initiative has been called a “shining example” of public education and engagement by nonpartisan experts at the Public Policy Forum. The Public Policy Forum commended the Engage MKE initiative and Milwaukee County–which allows County residents to balance their own budget, for using an interactive, transparent, online platform.

Whether it’s attending a budget input session or submitting a balanced budget online, all feedback submitted from participants will be considered for the 2018 Proposed Budget.

RSVP is appreciated at: http://county.milwaukee.gov/2018BudgetInput.htm

If you’re unable to attend any of the input sessions, you may use the new Balancing Act tool to design and share your own balanced budget for Milwaukee County online: http://county.milwaukee.gov/BalancingAct