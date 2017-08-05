UWM Men’s Basketball Program Loses Coach Jordan

By Emily Koepsel

Milwaukee Media

Another one bites the dust. UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball program is in search for a head coach yet again. Coach LaVall Jordan has officially resigned from UWM. The UWM basketball program may be shaken up, but we do not believe Coach Val’s departure was surprising or detrimental to the team.

Coach Jordan has signed a coaching contract with Butler University of Indiana. However, this is not just any team; Butler is the alma mater of Coach Jordan. Coach Jordan is gearing up for next season, coaching the very team he once put his own blood, sweat and tears into as a player.

We have come to the conclusion that Coach Jordan leaving UWM for Butler was a no-brainer. Coach Jordan now gets to live out his dream job with a team and college that is dear to his heart.

Butler University is lucky to have Coach Jordan, but UWM will be fine without him. Given Coach Jordan’s very short tenure, of only a year, he will not be hard to replace. There is no way that Coach Jordan was able to make a big enough impact during the last year to make him invaluable to UWM. Considering last season’s stats for the UWM men’s basketball team, we are unaffected by his leave and are optimistic for the new future of UWM’s basketball program.

Most believe that the men’s basketball program is an important part to UWM as a whole. Setting aside some of the arguments to dissolve the program such as low attendance to games and the omen of Coach Jordan leaving, UWM should start actively looking for a new head coach because the men’s basketball program is valuable. Sporting teams and events help drive school spirit, school profits and improving the community with team volunteering and leadership examples. With the help of a new coach willing to put in the time and years, the UWM men’s basketball program could potentially see great progress.

Now that the search is on for new coaching talent, we have some thoughts on where UWM should be looking. There are two possibilities in finding a new coach, promoting from within the school or hiring someone from an outside firm. We believe that UWM should spruce up the basketball program and hire a head coach from an outside firm.

This new head coach has to be in it for the long haul. The problem with the UWM men’s basketball team is the fact that there has been a lot of coaching turnover recently. This new coach needs to spend time building up the program and proving to the individuals who want to end the program that there is still worth and value to the men’s team. We wish Coach Jordan luck at Butler, especially if he has to face UWM on the court in the future.

This editorial was written by Emily Koepsel based on the opinions of a JAMS 504 editorial board.