Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Position Open: Community Development Manager at City of Greenfield

Community Development Manager

Responsible for promoting Economic Development in the City of Greenfield. Supervises the Community Development Division and Inspection Services. Coordinates development proposal reviews for compliance with ordinances and adopted plans. Develops and maintains comprehensive plans and programs for the use and improvement of land and buildings within the City. Master’s degree in Urban Planning, Urban Design, Public Administration, Community Development, City & Regional Planning, or a related field, along with at least 3 to 5 years of increasingly responsible and related experience; or a bachelor’s degree in similar fields with 5 to 10 years of experience; Salary range $80-$91K, depending upon qualifications, with excellent benefits. Applications available from the Human Resources Department, 7325 W. Forest Home Avenue, Room 101, Greenfield, WI 53220-3356 (414-329-5208), or online. Deadline: 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2017.

Resume not accepted in lieu of application. EOE. www.greenfieldwi.us

Resumes and applications may be sent to William Wingo at Bill.Wingo@greenfieldwi.us

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383