Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 13-19

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Staff Development Day: Thursday, August 24 – the Atkinson Branch will be CLOSED.

EXHIBIT

Thinking Money on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-August 16

Thinking Money is designed to teach financial literacy topics in a way that is not only understandable, but fun. Through an adventure-themed storyline, interactive iPad content and other fun activities, this exhibition explores themes such as wants vs. needs, preparing for a rainy/sunny day, avoiding financial fraud and imagining your future self.

EVENTS

Green Home Series: Solar Solutions Power Hour

Think solar is too expensive for you? Think again! A solar group buy is when community members form a group and use their collective buying power to save on the total cost of going solar. Milwaukee residents can invest in lower cost solar installations through the power of volume purchasing. This program is in partnership with Milwaukee Shines and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association and presented at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, August 14, 6-7 p.m.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 15, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Writing to Transform Your Life & Expand Creativity at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, August 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Journaling improves memory and sleep, boosts immune cell activity, supports you in achieving your goals, and increases your longevity. Learn easy exercises from positive psychology and narrative therapy that will help you access memories, improve wellness, and explore creativity with author, speaker, and certified professional coach Rochelle Melander.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, August 15, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Black Cinema Film Series

In collaboration with Blk-Art, History & Culture, Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., presents award-winning documentaries highlighting African-American history and achievement. Screenings are free and open to the public and followed by group discussion. Community Room doors open at 5:30 p.m. for light refreshments and socializing, films start at 6:00 p.m. Featuring: Strange Fruit on Tuesday, August 15. Intertwining jazz genealogy, biography, performance footage, and the history of lynching, director Joel Katz fashions a fascinating discovery of the lost story behind a true American classic.

Animals with a Bad Reputation

Schlitz Audubon will incorporate live animals, hands-on demonstrations, songs and stories to show how some animals get a poor public persona. Meet a snake, toad, and tarantula, and learn more about other misunderstood creatures at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, August 15, 6-7 p.m.

MKE United Poster Session

MKE United is a comprehensive planning process that will result in a shared and inclusive vision for Downtown Milwaukee and its adjacent neighborhoods, supported by a strategic Action Agenda that will make that vision a reality. Join this MKE United informational session and open house at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Trivia @ Tippecanoe

Play trivia with fellow enthusiasts for fun and prizes at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, August 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring The Big Bang Theory.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga focuses on low-impact and chair-assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides a 60-minute gentle yoga session that includes mindful meditation at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, August 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided; if you a prefer a mat, please bring your own. Call 286-3011 to register. Second floor, Periodicals Department. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, August 17, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

End of Summer Party @ Urban Ecology Center

Soak up the last drops of summer sun with our friends at the Urban Ecology Center on Friday, August 18, 4-5 p.m. We’ll have books, crafts, snacks to share, plus a scavenger hunt. Meet at the Urban Ecology Center in Washington Park.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, August 19, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Hula Hoopla

Get that hoop rotating around you and find out which new hoop tricks are right for you at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 19, 3-4 p.m. Hooping blurs the lines between exercise, art, and dance. Get into a new art form that moves your body in a fun, new way. The program moves outside to the beautiful library lawn, weather permitting. Please arrive early for a spot. Space is limited.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Aug. 26.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Evicted by Matthew Desmond at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, August 15, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Walden by Henry David Thoreau at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, August 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, Aug. 14, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Aug. 21, 28.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Ice Cream Parlor at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, August 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Put on your apron, roll up your sleeves and grab a scoop at our pretend ice cream parlor.

Play & Learn PRESENTED IN SPANISH

Imaginative play for families with young children. Veterinarian at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, August 16, 6-7 p.m. Pretend to be a veterinarian by checking temperatures, updating shots, and performing necessary treatment for animal friends.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 16, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 23, 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, August 17, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, August 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 25.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 24, 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Saturdays at Central

Sink or Float? at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. What will float? What will sink? Can you create a boat that will float in the water? Discover science concepts with stories and fun hands-on activities.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Candy Experiments at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 19, 2-3 p.m. Conduct simple experiments with various store-bought candy.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 17, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, August 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 15, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 22, 29.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, August 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, August 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, August 17, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, Aug. 14, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Aug. 21, 28.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP