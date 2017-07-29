Position Open: Laborer at City of Greenfield

LABORER

City of Greenfield

Full-time position available in the Division of Public Works. Performs a variety of tasks including street maintenance, landscaping, and snow removals. General knowledge of constructions trades. Possession of a CDL, with Class A, B & C required to take exam. N endorsement required at a later date. 15-mile residency requirement from city borders. Salary $18.61/hour, with excellent benefits. Applications available in the H. R. Department, 7325 W. Forest Home Avenue, Room 101, (414-329-5208), or online. Deadline: 4PM, Friday, August 11, 2017. Resume not accepted in lieu of application.

EOE.

www.greenfieldwi.us

Applications may be returned by email to JoanneW@greenfieldwi.us