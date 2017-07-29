Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 6-12

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Staff Development Day: Thursday, August 24 – the Atkinson Branch will be CLOSED.

EXHIBIT

Thinking Money on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-August 16

Thinking Money is designed to teach financial literacy topics in a way that is not only understandable, but fun. Through an adventure-themed storyline, interactive iPad content and other fun activities, this exhibition explores themes such as wants vs. needs, preparing for a rainy/sunny day, avoiding financial fraud and imagining your future self.

EVENTS

13th – Documentary Viewing

Ava DuVernay’s extraordinary documentary is a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated women and men in a work of grand historical synthesis of the 13th Amendment regarding slavery in the United States. Attend this free viewing at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, August 7, 6-8 p.m.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Music is Fun! Rich Regent, clarinetist, and John Dudzik, accordionist, discuss musical terms and play classic pieces at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Hear a mix of improvising skills and entrancing harmonies that feature jazz, tangos, polkas, Dixieland, waltzes and Blues.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, August 8, 5-7 p.m

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 10, 4-5 p.m.

Streets and Feets

In this one hour class from the Wisconsin Bike Federation, learn how to safely and assertively cross streets, understand what people in cars should and are likely to do, and understand walking issues and solutions for your community at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, August 8, 6-7 p.m.

Craig Siemsen Sings Songs of Earth

Craig Siemsen performs an updated show featuring songs of the Earth and our time on this wonderful planet we call home. With humorous anecdotes and compelling stories, Craig tells of adventure and offers reflections on natural places at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, August 9, 6-7 p.m.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga focuses on low-impact and chair-assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides a 60-minute gentle yoga session that includes mindful meditation at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, August 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided; if you a prefer a mat, please bring your own. Call 286-3011 to register. Second floor, Periodicals Department. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Small Business Resources 101

Learn how to find the right information to help you start your own business. Central Library business librarians will offer a free program on useful print and electronic resources for small business planning at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, August 10, 12 noon-1 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 10, 5-6 p.m.

Pre-solar Eclipse Program

Join library staff for a free presentation on the upcoming “All-American” Solar Eclipse at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Friday, August 11, 2-3 p.m. Learn what’s happening in the skies above, how to view it safely, and when the next eclipse will take place. Free eclipse glasses will be available to each attendee at the conclusion of the presentation while supplies last.

Second Saturday Summer Knitting Group

Bring your knitting needles or crochet hook and join us for open yarn group at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, August 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Coffee provided, as well as some limited supplies for new learners.

Vinyl Record Day

Celebrate the preservation of vinyl music, its culture and sound with this listening session featuring a variety of music and artists at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 12, 2-3:30 p.m. in the first floor Mozart’s Grove.

Hula Hoopla

Get that hoop rotating around you and find out which new hoop tricks are right for you at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 12, 3-4 p.m. Hooping blurs the lines between exercise, art, and dance. Get into a new art form that moves your body in a fun, new way. The program moves outside to the beautiful library lawn, weather permitting. Please arrive early for a spot. Space is limited. Also Aug. 19.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, Aug. 12, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Aug. 19, 26.

FOR FAMILIES

LEGOs: Bricks & A Book

Builds by LEGO brick lovers will be inspired by a theme and accompanying book each month. Bring your imagination and creativity; we’ll bring the book and bricks. Children and families are welcome at:

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, August 7, 4:30-6 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Kool Aid and Canvases

Bring out the little artist in your child during Bronzeville week. Join Alderwoman Coggs for a painting session lead by a local artist at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, August 9, 12-1 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Also 2-3 p.m.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, August 12, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Movie titles will be listed online one week before the event at www.mpl.org.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, Aug. 7, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Aug. 14, 21, 28.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Storyteller and Puppeteer Kathy Luck at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, August 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Kathy and her puppet friends for stories, songs, instruments and laughter.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 9, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, August 10, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, August 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 18, 25.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Building with LEGOs !

Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity; we’ll bring the bricks at:

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, August 7, 4-5 p.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, August 7, 5-6 p.m.

Hands-on Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) brings local history to life during this interactive program at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, August 8, 2-3 p.m. WHS educators will share artifacts from different periods of history and help us dig deep into the story of Wisconsin. How do our lives compare to those of the people who lived in Wisconsin hundreds of years ago? Be a historian for a day!

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music presents Story and Song at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Featuring Parade by Donald Crews. Children’s imaginations will soar as they read and re-create storybook tales through drama, music and dance. Children will learn beginning concepts of music, and explore pitch, volume and space, then develop creativity as storytellers and build important skills in literacy, sequencing, and cooperation.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Bucket Drumming at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 12, 2-2:45 p.m. Make music with a 5-gallon bucket and a pair of drumsticks.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 10, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, August 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, August 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, August 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, August 10, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Aug. 14, 21, 28.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

