Youth Voices Still Going Strong

By Nyesha Stone

The youth tend to lose their voices to the crowd, which is why Dasha Kelly Hamilton made an outlet to give their voices back. Hamilton created Still Waters Collective (SWC) in 2000, and 17 years later it’s still going strong.

SWC is a program that started as an adult open mic at club Mecca, but it’s expanded. Now it’s in 24 schools, and gives students a space to express themselves poetically. With this program, students are given practice and guidance to perfect their writing. The program will be available for middle schoolers shortly. Since the program has grown, it now has interns and fellowships.

The more the program progresses, so do the events.

Still Waters Collective had its first annual Summer All-Stars showcase on July 15 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Radio Milwaukee. The Showcase was to raise money to assist the 2017 Milwaukee Brave New Voices team get to the 20th Annual Brave New Voices International Youth Poetry Slam Festival in San Francisco, CA. Brave New Voices was created by Youth Speaks Inc. in 1998 to promote the youth’s intelligence and artistic growth.

The Summer All Stars showcase had a suggested donation of $5, but any amount was appreciated and accepted.

The showcase featured the 2017 Milwaukee High School Slam Champions, Milwaukee School of Languages 2017 Teen Grand Slam Champ, Michaela Lacy, and the 2017 Milwaukee Brave New Voices team. It also featured special guest performances from alumni all stars from 2006 to currently.

Lacy has been writing poetry since the age of eight, and now at the age of 18 she made the number one spot to compete in California. She uses poetry as a way to communicate and as a weapon.

“It’s just another part of me,” said Lacy. She started in middle school and it’s helped her grow into a better individual. Although the goal is to win the competition, Lacy hopes to gain something more.

“I want to come back a better poet [and] human being,” said Lacy. Alumni of SWC, and soon to be worker of SWC, Jimmy Green was excited to be a part of the showcase.

“Ain’t nobody judging here,” said Green. “This is that place to vibe [and] to be around this is a blessing.”

He started doing poetry at 9-years-old and now he teaches poetry to the youth.

There was a live DJ, a hostess and a lot of eager community members ready to hear what the youth had to say.

Lacy and three poets will be heading to California within the next week for four days in hopes of winning it all.