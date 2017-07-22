Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 30-August 5

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Staff Development Day: Thursday, Aug. 24 – the Atkinson Branch will be CLOSED.

EXHIBITS

Thinking Money on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-Aug. 16

Thinking Money is designed to teach financial literacy topics in a way that is not only understandable, but fun. Through an adventure-themed storyline, interactive iPad content and other fun activities, this exhibition explores themes such as wants vs. needs, preparing for a rainy/sunny day, avoiding financial fraud and imagining your future self.

EVENTS

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Gardening for Life will be offered at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, August 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Learn how to enjoy gardening throughout your life with modifications to your garden and tool & techniques. Presented by master gardeners and the Lifelong Gardening Committee.

College is Possible: Admissions and Financial Aid

Learn how to make college a reality in your life and future at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 1, 2-3 p.m. Presented by College Possible Milwaukee.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, August 1, 6-7 p.m.

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project the first Wednesday of the month for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, August 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 3, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, August 5, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Hula Hoopla

Get that hoop rotating around you and find out which new hoop tricks are right for you at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 5, 3-4 p.m. Hooping blurs the lines between exercise, art, and dance. Get into a new art form that moves your body in a fun, new way. The program moves outside to the beautiful library lawn, weather permitting. Please arrive early for a spot. Space is limited. Also Aug. 12, 19.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Aug. 12, 19, 26.

FOR FAMILIES

Drive-in Double Feature

Make a cardboard box car to sit in and enjoy a couple short movies based on beloved picture books at:

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 31, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, August 2, 6-7 p.m.

Browser Birthday Bash

Celebrate Browser the Library Lion’s birthday with games, activities, dancing and more at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, August 1, 2-2:45 p.m. Join special guest of honor Browser the Library Lion for birthday fun!

Wehr Nature Center Story Time

An Educator will present a story and may include puppets, props, interactive activities, artifacts and a craft at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, August 1, 6-7 p.m. Programs are geared towards children in K3 – 1st grade. Featuring: Cricket Song.

Library Mystery Scavenger Hunt

Solve the mystery by looking for the clues throughout the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, August 1, 6-7 p.m. Put the clues together for the mystery word. Finish the program with a bookmark craft.

Veterinarian Play & Learn Story Time

Child care groups and families with young children will sing, read stories and pretend to be a veterinarian at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Children can take the temperature and give shots to our stuffed animals or bring their own.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 5, 1-2 p.m. Come in to say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Great for reluctant readers and Super Readers!

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 31, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. STEAM Story Time at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 Sherman Blvd., Saturday, August 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 2, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, August 3, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, August 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 11, 18, 25.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Camp Hogwarts

If you’ve been waiting in vain for your Hogwarts letter, come to Camp Hogwarts! You’ll be sorted into houses and participate in classes like Potions and Care of Magical Creatures. We’ll wrap up the event with a celebration of Harry Potter’s birthday, complete with butterbeer and cake at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, July 31, 2-4 p.m. School robes (or costumes) and wands are not required but strongly encouraged.

Back-to-School Challenge

Calling all kids in 5th-8th grade! Put your math, reading, social studies and science skills to the test at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, August 5, 2-3 p.m. You can earn prizes!

Saturdays at Central

Going to the Zoo at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Let’s go on a zoofari! Enjoy stories and songs, then stay for some fun activities.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 5, 2:30-3 p.m. We provide the LEGO bricks, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 31, 2 p.m.: Library Laughs with special guest Browser the Library Lion.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, August 1, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, August 2, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, August 2, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, August 3, 2 p.m.: Fitting in Fitness.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, August 1, 2 p.m.: Ready Readers.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, August 2, 2 p.m.: Musician Laura Doherty.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, August 1, 2 p.m.: Browser Birthday Party with special guest Browser the Library Lion.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, August 3, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, August 2, 2 p.m.: Traveling Lantern Theatre Company.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 3, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, August 1, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 31, 2 p.m.: Let’s Leave it to the Beavers!

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 3, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 3, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, August 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 1, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, August 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, August 3, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, August 3, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, July 31, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

