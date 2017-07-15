Special Programs Offered in Conjunction with MAM Art Exhibition Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy

Johnson’s powerful work explores themes of race, history, yearning, anxiety and escape

Milwaukee, WI – To deepen the museum experience for its visitors and bring together the Milwaukee community in inspiring new ways, the Milwaukee Art Museum has developed a number of special programs in conjunction with its powerful summer exhibition Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy. The exhibition features 14 large-scale works by Chicago-born Rashid Johnson, one of today’s most celebrated living artists. Through his signature materials of ceramic tile, red oak flooring, shea butter, black soap and wax, Johnson examines themes of race, anxiety and escape while investigating the relationship between art, society and personal identity. Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy is on view through September 17.

Antoine’s Organ, the largest of the artist’s architectural grid installations at over 10 feet tall, is the first work Museum visitors encounter when they enter the exhibition. The monumental lattice of black scaffolding is filled with signifying objects, including books, live plants and mounds of shea butter. Within this created environment inspired by the African diaspora is an upright piano that musicians play at scheduled times throughout the exhibition’s run.

Programs for Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy

PANEL DISCUSSION: ART, POLITICS AND ACTIVISM

Thursday, August 3, 6:15 p.m.

The Milwaukee Art Museum welcomes Jamelle Bouie, political analyst for Slate Magazine; Marcus Doucette, host of the world music program Sound Travels on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee; Venice Williams, Milwaukee activist and founder and director of Alice’s Garden Urban Farm and Body and Soul Healing Arts Center; and Margaret Andera, curator of contemporary art, for a spirited discussion about the importance of literature, music, politics and art.

SOULFUL SUNDAY: A COMMUNITY GATHERING

Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Everyone is invited to this joyful, soul-fueling event. Explore the exhibition, enjoy the sounds of local church choirs and jazz and blues groups as they fill the Museum with music, and relax with friends over brunch, outdoors on the terrace.

Optional Brunch ($): 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Coffee + Dessert, East End: 3–5 p.m.

Reservations for brunch are required: $65/$50 Member (includes Museum admission, tax + gratuity). $15 kids 7 –12/Free kids 6 and under. Reserve your seat at: www.eventbrite.com/e/mam-soulful-sunday-a-community-gathering-tickets-34989560718.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES FOR SOULFUL SUNDAY INCLUDE:

Jay Anderson: Saxophonist, 4–5 p.m. – East End

Arnold Cifax: Guitarist, 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Baumgartner Terrace

Cory Cifax: Christian Rapper, 11:00 a.m.–noon – Minimalist Gallery

D’Amato (and Rob Weiss): Vocalist/Guitarist, 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Minimalist Gallery

Eastbrook Church Choir: 2:30–3:15 p.m. – Baumgartner Terrace

Holy Redeemer Sanctuary Choir: 2:30–3:30 p.m. – Windhover Prow

Klassik: 12:30–1:30 p.m. – Windhover Prow (recently featured in Antoine’s Organ promotional video, see video here: mam.org/rashid-johnson/antoines-organ)

Ali Lubbad & Carl Nichols of the Painted Caves: 11:00 a.m.–noon – Baumgartner Terrace

Nickel & Rose (Johanna Rose and Carl Nichols): Bass and guitar, 12:30–1:30 p.m. – Minimalist Gallery

Julia Prescott’s Quartet Gospel Choirs: Milwaukee churches, noon–1:00 p.m. – Baumgartner Terrace; 3:00–4:00 p.m. – East End

Ronald Reagan High School Jazz Combo: 12:30–1:30 p.m. – East End

Jalen Romell: Guitarist/Vocalist, 1:30–2:30 p.m. – Windhover Prow

Tyesha Wilder: Opera singer, 2–3 p.m. – East End

(Musical Performances are subject to change.)

BOOK SALON: THE SELLOUT

Saturday, August 19, 10:30 a.m.

Join us for a facilitated discussion on the book The Sellout by Paul Beatty, a selection inspired by the exhibition—and among the books featured in Antoine’s Organ. RSVP to katie.nelson@mam.org or 414-224-3875. Copies of the book are available for purchase from the Museum Store.

ANTOINE’S ORGAN: SPECIAL MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Performances in Antoine’s Organ featuring local musicians are held on Thursdays, 5–6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 12:15–1:15 p.m. For the full list of local musicians performing, please download the full schedule at mam.org/rashid-johnson/

Events are free with Museum admission unless otherwise noted.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS AT THE MUSEUM

MEIJER FREE FIRST THURSDAY

Thursday, August 3, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum is free for individuals and families (excluding groups) on the first Thursday of each month, thanks to Meijer.

YOGA @ THE MUSEUM

Saturday, August 12, 8:15–9:30 a.m.

Reserve a spot today for Yoga @ the Museum with a view of Lake Michigan! Pre-register with a $15 donation (pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. the Friday before). The donation also includes same-day admission into the Museum. All proceeds benefit the Milwaukee Art Museum and omTown Yogis. Walk-ins are welcome if room is available. Come early! Doors open at 7:45 a.m. This class is open to all levels. Attendees should bring their own mat. Parking is available in the Museum’s underground garage for $5. For more information, go to: mam.org/calendar/events/yoga.php

MAM AFTER DARK

Friday, August 18, 7–11 p.m.

Presented by Northwestern Mutual

Attracting Milwaukee’s young professionals and party people, MAM After Dark boasts not-to-be-missed art, music, food and activities. This month’s Havana-inspired night offers a tropical getaway overlooking Lake Michigan. Don your fedora and island attire, and experience an exciting summer escape. $10 in advance, $12 at the door and free for Milwaukee Art Museum Members. For more information, go to: mam.org/afterdark/

Home to a rich collection of more than 30,000 works of art, the Milwaukee Art Museum is located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Its campus includes the Santiago Calatrava–designed Quadracci Pavilion, annually showcasing three feature exhibitions, and the Eero Saarinen–designed Milwaukee County War Memorial Center and David Kahler‒designed addition. The Museum recently reopened its Collection Galleries, debuting nearly 2,500 world-class works of art within dramatically transformed galleries and a new lakefront addition. This reimagined space also allows for the presentation of additional changing exhibitions.