MATC Requesting BIDs for Walkers Square Welding Lab and District High Bay LED Upgrades

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES
Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-015R
DUE: Thursday, August 3, 2017
Walkers Square Welding Lab and Electrical Infrastructure FY17, Projects 2017755 & 2017756
Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC Work
************************************************
BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-016
DUE: Tuesday, August 1, 2017
District High Bay LED Upgrades FY17, Project 2017711.01
Single Prime Contract including: Electrical Work
************************************************
Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to all:
1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).
2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.
3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.
MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.