MATC Requesting BIDs for Walkers Square Welding Lab and District High Bay LED Upgrades

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-015R

DUE: Thursday, August 3, 2017

Walkers Square Welding Lab and Electrical Infrastructure FY17, Projects 2017755 & 2017756

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-016

DUE: Tuesday, August 1, 2017

District High Bay LED Upgrades FY17, Project 2017711.01

Single Prime Contract including: Electrical Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to all:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.