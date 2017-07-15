Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Community Block Grant Funding Input Needed At Public Hearings

Council members looking for input to help create jobs, development activity

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee, is asking Milwaukee residents and representatives of community organizations and non-profits to attend public hearings scheduled for next week to prioritize funding proposals for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

Alderman Stamper said the Community and Economic Development Committee will hold three public hearings to obtain citizen comments on the proposed funding categories for the 2018 Community Development Funding Allocation Plan (FAP):

• 6 p.m. on Monday, July 17 at the Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St.

• 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at the Mitchell Park Conservatory (Domes). 524 S. Layton Blvd.

• 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Wisconsin African American Women’s Center, 3020 W. Vliet St.

“We are inviting community members to play an integral and positive role in the CDBG funding process and we strongly encourage neighbors to make plans to attend one or both of the public hearings,” Alderman Stamper said.

“This is a great opportunity to improve our community through making funding recommendations for youth achievement and employment, economic development opportunities, neighborhood revitalization, job creation and community engagement,” he said.

The Community and Economic Development Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 in room 301-B at City Hall to adopt the 2018 Funding Allocation Plan.

