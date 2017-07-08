You’ve Been Vatofied

By Nyesha Stone

When fashion is the topic of discussion, Milwaukee isn’t usually on that list. Milwaukee might not be the first city someone thinks of when it comes to fashion, but that doesn’t mean that won’t change. There are stylist, fashionistas and fashionable people who are showing the city fashion does exist in the 414.

Vato Vergara bounces from Milwaukee to his new home in Las Vegas spreading his stylish knowledge with anyone he encounters. Before, Vergara moved out of Milwaukee about three months ago, he was throwing events.

“To be honest, I stopped counting,” said Vergara. “I’ve done so many events from networking, socials, music shows, fashion events, graduations, donor events, themed parties, thrifting events; a little bit of everything.”

Vergara decided to move because although Milwaukee is home, it was not the best place to prosper as a stylist. He wanted to grow as an individual and as a stylist, so he felt moving was his best option. During his first couple of weeks in Vegas, Vergara had the opportunity to present his live styling at an event called Sick Shooters. Vergara’s live styling, or also known as “The Vatofied Experience,” is when he styles someone live in front of a crowd. The Sick Shooters event inspired Vergara to throw one of his own events back at home.

Planning a Milwaukee event while still stationed in Las Vegas wasn’t easy, but Vergara had a vision and he executed it.

“Confidence is another thing because it helps with getting your job done,” said Vergara. “I love what I do dearly and will do anything to make sure it’s done.”

June 30 was the day Vergara’s hard work came to life–his Rooftop POP UP Fashion Show was held at 1670 S. 11th St. with the view of the city in the background as the models walked the runway.

This wasn’t just any regular fashion show—vendors and live music added to the ambiance of the event.

There were five stylist/ designers whom presented their work: Vato Vergara – Paid with Roots, Porchia Elizabeth Strapp – Duchess the Stylist, Malia Sauceda x Lexis Kay Zenobia – Ladies of the Loon, Cleveland Thompson – FORWARD and King Jose Corleone – Instant Karma Apparel.

Jewelry from Papyrus & Charms was sold at the event, along with live affordable art from Jazz West (Jazz the Artist), and LORDE Apparel had setup shop as well.

And when there’s a lot of people, food is expected- -Domy DidIt provided the show with wings, cupcakes, and drinks.

Before the event, Vergara was nervous about the turnout, but before he knew it he was running out of seating.

Host Ricardo Wynn kept the crowd laughing as rapper Mike Regal kept the audience’s feet moving with his musical playlist.

Vergara couldn’t have put this show together if it wasn’t for his sponsors: LORDE Apparel, Instant Karma Apparel, CopyWrite Magazine, Sheek 911 Boutique, and The Style Hub.

He may not ever live in Milwaukee again, but he’ll always keep coming back to inspire the city with his style.

“I want people to understand that fashion is important now…that appearance is key,” said Vergara. “And, that this is more than getting dressed to impress, but to embrace the experience.”