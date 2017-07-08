Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 23-29

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

Faces of a Fish Empire on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-31

Faces of a Fish Empire is a photographic exhibit telling a larger story beyond a single company. It captures the anthropological changes of Milwaukee: its culture, food, religion, and demographics. On a larger scale, it embodies the incredible changes in technology (freezers, transportation, and computers) and the transformation in the city’s relationship to Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes. This exhibit is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society. Photographs by Tom Kutchera. Curated by Naomi Shersty. Written by Joe Kutchera. Research by Michael Timm. Designed by Andrew Kutchera.

Thinking Money on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-Aug. 16

Thinking Money is designed to teach financial literacy topics in a way that is not only understandable, but fun. Through an adventure-themed storyline, interactive iPad content and other fun activities, this exhibition explores themes such as wants vs. needs, preparing for a rainy/sunny day, avoiding financial fraud and imagining your future self.

SPECIAL EVENT

Happy Birthday Browser!

Milwaukee Public Library is getting loud again as we celebrate Browser, the Library Lion’s birthday!

Join us at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., for our next Library Loud Days event on Saturday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and wish Browser a happy birthday while joining in lots of fun and games.

Ms. Jen and the Jellyfish will be performing and magician Tim Glander will be making balloon creations.

Party guests can also “check out” these fun activities: Pin the nose on Browser, Face painting, Singing and dancing on the story steps, Silly stories in our story nook, Special prizes and giveaways while supplies last.

EVENTS

Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees!

Have fun learning about money at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 25, 2-3 p.m. Join Financial Educator Jennifer Guenther as she introduces financial concepts to children such as earning income, buying/providing goods and services, saving for a rainy day, using credit, and more. Presented by Early $tart=Money $mart.

Black Cinema Film Series

In collaboration with Blk-Art, History & Culture, Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., presents award-winning documentaries highlighting African-American history and achievement. Screenings are free and open to the public and followed by group discussion. Community Room doors open at 5 p.m. for light refreshments and socializing, film starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. Featuring: More Than a Month An African-American filmmaker attempts to end Black History month with the argument that black history should not be contained within one month.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 25, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. July: The Lonely Hearts Hotel by Heather O’Neill. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, July 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Patent Searching 101

Protect your product! Central Library Business Librarians will explain the seven-step strategy for conducting a patent search at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 27, 12-1:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. The Milwaukee Public Library is a Patent and Trademark Resource Center of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, July 29, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Movie titles will be listed online one week before the event at www.mpl.org.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet to the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove. There is free 2-hr. street parking on Saturdays.

Hula Hoopla

Get that hoop rotating around you and find out which new hoop tricks are right for you at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, July 29, 3-4 p.m. Hooping blurs the lines between exercise, art, and dance. Get into a new art form that moves your body in a fun, new way. The program moves outside to the beautiful library lawn, weather permitting. Please arrive early for a spot. Space is limited. Also Aug. 5, 12, 19.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, July 29, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin and Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, July 27, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Hands-on Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) brings local history to life during this interactive program. WHS educators will share artifacts from different periods of history and help us dig deep into the story of Wisconsin.

How do our lives compare to those of the people who lived in Wisconsin hundreds of years ago? Be a historian for a day at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, July 25, 2-3 p.m.

Happy Birthday, Brown Bear

Celebrate 50 years of the beloved title Brown Bear, Brown Bear at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Enjoy a story time inspired by Eric Carle’s beloved illustrations with a craft activity and snack.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Dinosaur Dig at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, July 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn about dinosaurs and paleontologists through stories and play.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 24, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also July 31.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 26, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, July 27, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, July 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 4, 11, 28, 25.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Building with LEGOs !

Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the bricks to the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, July 24, 5-6 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 29, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play for all levels.

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 24, 2 p.m.: Beautiful Butterflies.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 25, 2 p.m.: Mr. Pickles.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, July 26, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, July 26, 2 p.m.: LEGOs!

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 27, 2 p.m.: Fan Mail Frenzy.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 25, 2 p.m.: Amani’s World.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, July 26, 2 p.m.: Let’s Leave it to Beavers!

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 25, 2 p.m.: Kaytales

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, July 27, 2 p.m.: Fan Mail Frenzy.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 26, 2 p.m.: Summer Fun on the Farm.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 27, 2 p.m.: Juggler Steve Girman.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 25, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Traveling Lantern Theatre Company.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 24, 2 p.m.: Traveling Lantern Theatre Company.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, July 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, July 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, July 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, July 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, July 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, July 24, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also July 31.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

