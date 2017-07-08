Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 16-22

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

Faces of a Fish Empire on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-31

Faces of a Fish Empire is a photographic exhibit telling a larger story beyond a single company. It captures the anthropological changes of Milwaukee: its culture, food, religion, and demographics. On a larger scale, it embodies the incredible changes in technology (freezers, transportation, and computers) and the transformation in the city’s relationship to Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes. This exhibit is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society. Photographs by Tom Kutchera. Curated by Naomi Shersty. Written by Joe Kutchera. Research by Michael Timm. Designed by Andrew Kutchera.

Thinking Money on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-Aug. 16

Thinking Money is designed to teach financial literacy topics in a way that is not only understandable, but fun. Through an adventure-themed storyline, interactive iPad content and other fun activities, this exhibition explores themes such as wants vs. needs, preparing for a rainy/sunny day, avoiding financial fraud and imagining your future self.

EVENTS

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 18, 11:30-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Frank P. Zeidler Humanities Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Exploring Stories thru Book Art. Explore, create, and share at this Discovery Lunch devoted to the love of stories and books at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, July 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Share your favorite books and why they have left an impact. Create a piece of art using old books as a keepsake.

13th – Documentary Viewing

Ava DuVernay’s extraordinary documentary is a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated women and men in a work of grand historical synthesis of the 13th Amendment regarding slavery in the United States. A free screening of the documentary will be held at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, July 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Money Smart, Life Smart: A Financial Lunch and Learn for Teens

Money Coaches, students and alum from Make a Difference WI will be available for a panel discussion to share experiences and answer questions on financial topics over lunch at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 19, 2-4 p.m. Learn about budgeting, saving, banking, credit and more. Call 414.286.3247 to register. Lunch provided by Cousins Subs.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at this free program at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 20, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, July 22, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also July 29.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 18, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, July 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

LEGOs: Bricks & a Book

Builds by LEGO lovers will be inspired by a theme and accompanying book at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 17, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the book and bricks. Children and families are welcome!

Drive-in Double Feature

Make a cardboard box car to sit in and enjoy a couple short movies based on beloved picture books at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, July 17, 6-7 p.m.

Hands-on Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) brings local history to life during this interactive program. WHS educators will share artifacts from different periods of history and help us dig deep into the story of Wisconsin.

How do our lives compare to those of the people who lived in Wisconsin hundreds of years ago? Be a historian for a day at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, July 18, 2-3 p.m.

Beach Party !

Play beach games and make beach crafts at our summertime beach party at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, July 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Family Dance Party

Move and groove to some silly songs and play musical games at this dance party designed for children and families at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, July 19, 6-7 p.m.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Play & Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, July 19, 6-7 p.m. Ice Cream Parlor. Put on your apron, roll up your sleeves and grab a scoop at our pretend ice cream parlor.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Wisconsin Conservatory’s Story and Song at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, July 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children’s imaginations will soar as they read and re-create storybook tales through drama, music and dance.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 17, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also July 24, 31.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 19, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, July 20, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, July 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 28.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Building with LEGOs !

Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the bricks at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 17, 2-3 p.m. Also July 24, 31.

Midsummer Crafternoon

See what you can create with a selection of craft materials provided by MKE Mixers at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, July 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Make a gift or something just for you!

Big Nate

Comic books, fortune cookies and secret codes… oh my! Join us for some fun activities inspired by the Big Nate series at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, July 22, 2-3 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Ice Cream Story Time at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cool off with some ice cream stories and make a homemade treat together!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Squishy Circuits at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 22, 2-3 p.m. Can play dough conduct electricity? Join us and find out! We will use conductive and non-conductive play dough and learn how to build a simple electronic circuit.

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 17, 2 p.m.: Korean Drumming

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 18, 2 p.m.: Fox and Branch.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, July 19, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Fox and Branch.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, July 19, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 20, 2 p.m.: Fox and Branch.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 18, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, July 19, 2 p.m.: Korean Drumming.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 18, 2 p.m.: R.E.T.C. – Reptile Education.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, July 20, 2 p.m.: R.E.T.C. – Reptile Education.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 19, 2 p.m.: Kaytales.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 20, 2 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 18, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Korean Drumming.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 17, 2 p.m.: Library Laughs with special guest Browser the Library Lion.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, July 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 27.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, July 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 18, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 25.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, July 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, July 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 27.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, July 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, July 17, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also July 24, 31.

