Milwaukee Art Museum Hires New Director of Marketing and Communications

Google branding expert Amanda C. Peterson announced as institution’s new marketing leader

Milwaukee, Wis. – The Milwaukee Art Museum is pleased to announce that Amanda C. Peterson has been appointed its new director of marketing and communications. In her position, Peterson will be responsible for creating broad-based awareness and engagement of Museum activities as well as for setting the strategy and guiding all communications efforts. She will also work with the Museum’s leadership team and creative director to develop a comprehensive brand identity that will captivate and engage Museum audiences and deepen community connections.

Peterson brings a wealth of branding expertise to this position, having recently worked at Google as Head of Naming, where she led efforts to create new brands across Alphabet and managed existing brands, including Google. She previously worked for Hewlett-Packard, managing the brands in the tech firm’s portfolio, and for Logitech, leading marketing writing and branding across all lines of business. As a consultant at Landor, Peterson worked on hundreds of brands including YWCA, Frito-Lay, Beringer, Target, Microsoft, Energizer, Texas Instruments, Anthem, Papyrus, J. Jill, Motorola, FedEx and Samsung, among many others. She received her Master of Fine Arts in Advertising Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, CA, and received her Bachelor of Science in Advertising at the University of Illinois, Urbana, IL.

“Not only does Amanda bring to us invaluable experience in brand architecture and positioning, she is also an inspirational leader, creative thinker and communicator,” said Marcelle Polednik, PhD, Donna and Donald Baumgartner director. “The entire team is eager to work with Amanda to continue deepening and broadening the impact and engagement of the Milwaukee Art Museum within our community, region and country.”

Peterson will begin her new position on July 10, 2017.

About the Milwaukee Art Museum

Home to a rich collection of more than 30,000 works of art, the Milwaukee Art Museum is located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Its campus includes the Santiago Calatrava–designed Quadracci Pavilion, annually showcasing three feature exhibitions, and the Eero Saarinen–designed Milwaukee County War Memorial Center and David Kahler‒designed addition. The Museum recently reopened its Collection Galleries, debuting nearly 2,500 world-class works of art within dramatically transformed galleries and a new lakefront addition. This reimagined space also allows for the presentation of additional changing exhibitions.