Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Position Open – IT Business Analyst – CRM at Master Lock Company

IT Business Analyst – CRM

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking an IT Business Analyst – CRM in Oak Creek, WI w/ the following reqts: BS degree in Computer Engineering, Business Management or related field or foreign academic equivalent. 5 yrs of related exp. Required skills: Implement and support Oracle cloud CRM tools like Oracle Sale Cloud, Oracle CRM On Demand or Eloqua (5 yrs); Design integrations between cloud CRM tools including Oracle Sales Cloud or Oracle CRM On Demand and Oracle E-Business suite using middleware/web services (3 yrs); Configure field and page layouts, workflows, field validations and reports in cloud CRM tools including Oracle Sales Cloud or Oracle CRM On Demand (5 yrs); Utilize implementation methodologies like waterfall/agile and tools such as MS Project/Excel to develop project plans with work breakdown structures and related Gantt charts (5 yrs).

Apply at www.masterlock.com, Careers, & search for job#17-0085.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383