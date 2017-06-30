Position Open – IT Business Analyst – CRM at Master Lock Company

IT Business Analyst – CRM

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking an IT Business Analyst – CRM in Oak Creek, WI w/ the following reqts: BS degree in Computer Engineering, Business Management or related field or foreign academic equivalent. 5 yrs of related exp. Required skills: Implement and support Oracle cloud CRM tools like Oracle Sale Cloud, Oracle CRM On Demand or Eloqua (5 yrs); Design integrations between cloud CRM tools including Oracle Sales Cloud or Oracle CRM On Demand and Oracle E-Business suite using middleware/web services (3 yrs); Configure field and page layouts, workflows, field validations and reports in cloud CRM tools including Oracle Sales Cloud or Oracle CRM On Demand (5 yrs); Utilize implementation methodologies like waterfall/agile and tools such as MS Project/Excel to develop project plans with work breakdown structures and related Gantt charts (5 yrs).

Apply at www.masterlock.com, Careers, & search for job#17-0085.