NNPA June 2017 Newly Elected Officers

Celebrating 190 years of Black Press in America, the 2017 Annual National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Convention was held June 20-24, 2017 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The NNPA elected Dorothy R. Leavell as their new Chairperson and new officers.

Pictured left to right Jackie Hampton, Mississippi Link Newspaper, At-Large Board Member, Karen Carter-Richards, Houston Forward Times Newspaper, 1st Vice Chairperson, Dorothy R. Leavell, Chicago & Gary Crusader Newspapers, Chairperson, Janice Ware, Atlanta Voice, Treasurer, Bernal Smith, New Tri State Defender, 2nd Vice Chairman, Fran Farra, North Carolina County News, At-Large Board Member and Shannon Williams (not pictured), Indianapolis Recorder, Secretary.