Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

NNPA June 2017 Newly Elected Officers

Celebrating 190 years of Black Press in America, the 2017 Annual National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Convention was held June 20-24, 2017 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The NNPA elected Dorothy R. Leavell as their new Chairperson and new officers.

Pictured left to right Jackie Hampton, Mississippi Link Newspaper, At-Large Board Member, Karen Carter-Richards, Houston Forward Times Newspaper, 1st Vice Chairperson, Dorothy R. Leavell, Chicago & Gary Crusader Newspapers, Chairperson, Janice Ware, Atlanta Voice, Treasurer, Bernal Smith, New Tri State Defender, 2nd Vice Chairman, Fran Farra, North Carolina County News, At-Large Board Member and Shannon Williams (not pictured), Indianapolis Recorder, Secretary.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383