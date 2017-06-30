Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 9-15

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Faces of a Fish Empire on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-31

Faces of a Fish Empire is a photographic exhibit telling a larger story beyond a single company. It captures the anthropological changes of Milwaukee: its culture, food, religion, and demographics. On a larger scale, it embodies the incredible changes in technology (freezers, transportation, and computers) and the transformation in the city’s relationship to Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes. This exhibit is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society. Photographs by Tom Kutchera. Curated by Naomi Shersty. Written by Joe Kutchera. Research by Michael Timm. Designed by Andrew Kutchera.

EVENTS

Green Home Series: Time to Veg – Summer Edition

Plant-based diets are good for the environment, your health and your pocketbook. Join Judy at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, July 10, 6-7 p.m. as she presents a vegetarian food demonstration on making satisfying, hearty and well-balanced meatless meals at home. Enjoy tastes of lovely summer meals and infused drinks you can make at home with ingredients fresh from the farmer’s market. Registration required. Please call (414) 286-8406.

Discovery Lunch

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Writing to Transform Your Life & Expand Creativity at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Journaling improves memory and sleep, boosts immune cell activity, supports you in achieving your goals, and increases your longevity. Learn easy exercises from positive psychology and narrative therapy that will help you access memories, improve wellness, and explore creativity with author, speaker, and certified professional coach Rochelle Melander.

Thinking Money Exhibition Kickoff

Learn about money through this exhibition sponsored by FINRA Investor Education Foundation and the American Library Association that includes special activities for families like a visual scavenger hunt, Money Smart photo booth, and credit challenge. Enjoy a treat, check out a book about money and get a prize while supplies last at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 11, 2-3 p.m.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 11, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets and art supplies will be provided.

Hot tea is available at the East Branch.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 11, 5-7 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, July 13, 4-5 p.m.

A Celebration of Henry David Thoreau

Celebrate Henry David Thoreau’s 200th birthday by exploring his influence on current simplicity movements and civil disobedience at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 12, 6-7:30 p.m. Participants will be invited to read some of Thoreau’s journal entries and write their own observations of a scene from nature with illustrated journaling. Rev. Joyce Palmer, Asst. Minister at Unitarian Universalist Church will facilitate.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, July 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also July 22, 29.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join in on the extra discussion time for Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 Howell Ave., Thursday, July 13, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Hands-on Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) brings local history to life during this interactive program. WHS educators will share artifacts from different periods of history and help us dig deep into the story of Wisconsin.

How do our lives compare to those of the people who lived in Wisconsin hundreds of years ago? Be a historian for a day at:

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 10, 2-3 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, July 11, 2-3 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 15, 2-3 p.m.

LEGOs: Bricks & a Book

Builds by LEGO lovers will be inspired by a theme and accompanying book at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, July 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the book and bricks. Children and families are welcome!

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, July 15, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Movie titles will be listed online one week before the event at www.mpl.org.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. STEAM Story Time at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 Sherman Blvd., Saturday, July 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 10, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also July 17, 24, 31.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 12, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 19, 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, July 13, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 20, 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, July 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 21, 28.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 20, 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Building with LEGOs !

Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the bricks at:

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 10, 2-3 p.m. Also July 17, 24. 31.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, July 11, 5-6 p.m.

2017 Summer STEAM – Squishy Circuits

Can play dough conduct electricity? Join us and find out! We will use conductive and non-conductive play dough and learn how to build a simple electronic circuit at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, July 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

Midsummer Crafternoon

See what you can create with a selection of craft materials provided by MKE Mixers at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, July 13, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Make a gift or something just for you!

Saturdays at Central

Yoga Sensory Story Time at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Presented by Marquette Speech/Language Therapy Graduate Students Brooke O’Brien, Stephanie Sears and Adrienne Cummings. Use your arms to chomp like a crocodile or balance like a monkey swinging through the trees.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Hands-on Wisconsin History at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 15, 2-3 p.m. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) brings local history to life by sharing artifacts from different periods of history to help dig deep into the story of Wisconsin. How do objects help tell the story of the past? What can we learn from objects? How do our lives compare to those of the people who lived in Wisconsin hundreds of years ago? Be a historian for a day!

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 10, 2 p.m.: Musician Patty Shukla.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 11, 2 p.m.: Pint Size Polkas.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, July 12, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Musician Laura Doherty.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, July 12, 2 p.m.: Korean Drumming.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 13, 2 p.m.: StoryWeavers Puppetry presents “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale”

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 11, 2 p.m.: Korean Drumming.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, July 12, 2 p.m.: Fox and Branch.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 11, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, July 13, 2 p.m.: Korean Drumming.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 12, 2 p.m.: R.E.T.C. – Reptile Education.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 13, 2 p.m.: Fox and Branch.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 11, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Magician Rick Allen.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 10, 2 p.m.: Fox and Branch.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 20, 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, July 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 20, 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 20, 27.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, July 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 11, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 18, 25.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, July 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, July 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 20, 27.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, July 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, July 10, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also July 17, 24, 31.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP