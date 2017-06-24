Seniors Take Selfies and More with AT&T’s Help

Clinton Rose Senior Center hosts an AT&T Workshop that teaches seniors how to use smartphones.

AT&T representatives came to the Clinton Rose Senior Center to present a “Going Mobile” workshop for seniors looking to learn how to use their smartphones, and answered questions regarding the technical side of downloading an app, making a phone call, and sending text messages.

“The senior population is growing in terms of using smartphones,” said Dextra Hadnot, AT&T Representative and Director of Government Affairs. “We feel it’s important to come out and provide information so that they will be able to use [smartphones].”

Hadnot brought a team of customer service representatives and the regional AT&T manager to help answer any questions from a group that was larger than anticipated.

The local AT&T team have been holding workshops to help teach seniors and others how to use their smartphones for over the past 3 years. They travel across the Southeast from Kenosha and Cudahy, to other parts of Wisconsin.

Sheila Carter, Director at the Clinton Rose Senior Center said that early feedback about the first annual collaboration with AT&T from those who attended was positive, and that they enjoyed the presentation and the content.

Those who attended got to learn how to download new apps onto their phone, and what exactly an app was. Attendees also learned how to identify icons on their phone and what they do. They also read and send text messages, and learned how to work Map and Email applications. Hadnot and his team also helped in discussing differences between service providers and phone designers.

Cassie Downer who is a regular at the Senior center was thrilled to learn how to take a selfie, and find emojis. After snapping a few pictures with a representative, her only comment was that the presentation needed more one on one training for those who couldn’t keep up.

“I’m a slow learner,” she joked holding up her phone, but, Downer said she wants to learn more about her phone and the programs on it so she could connect to her family.

Carter hopes to collaborate with AT&T, or other groups, in the future to hold similar seminars for seniors who want to learn more about operating their smartphones.