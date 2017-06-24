Milwaukee Public Library Calendar Of Events July 2-8

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Faces of a Fish Empire on display at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., July 7-31

Faces of a Fish Empire is a photographic exhibit telling a larger story beyond a single company. It captures the anthropological changes of Milwaukee: its culture, food, religion, and demographics. On a larger scale, it embodies the incredible changes in technology (freezers, transportation, and computers) and the transformation in the city’s relationship to Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes. This exhibit is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society. Photographs by Tom Kutchera. Curated by Naomi Shersty. Written by Joe Kutchera. Research by Michael Timm. Designed by Andrew Kutchera.

SPECIAL EVENT

Faces of a Fish Empire Exhibit Presentation

Meet Joe Kutchera as he presents the story behind the Faces of a Fish Empire photographic exhibit and research on the demise of commercial fishing on Lake Michigan at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 8, 2-3 p.m. in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. Joe is the son of Tom Kutchera, the former owner of Empire Fish Company and an amateur photographer. Between the 1960s and ‘80s Tom Kutchera captured Empire Fish’s workers who supplied fish to Milwaukee’s many fish fries and restaurants. The exhibit is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society.

EVENTS

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

Join this knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, July 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring any knitting project the first Wednesday of the month for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Bring your tablet, Kindle, Nook, etc. and your library card to the library and we’ll help you set up a library account on your device to download free books, music and magazines at:

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, July 5, 6-7 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 8, 2-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove.

The Creative Writing Collective

Meet with other budding writers for peer support and input and take part in this new community of creative people at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 6, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Second Saturday Summer Knitting Group

Bring your knitting needles or crochet hook and join us for open yarn group at the Villard Square Branch , 5190

35th St., Saturday, July 8, 10-11:30 a.m. Coffee provided, as well as some limited supplies for new learners.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, July 8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Creating Rich Compost with Compost Crusader

Learn about composting at these two programs presented at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, July 8.

12:30-2 p.m.: How to Make Compost in Your Backyard.

Are you a gardener that wants to make their own compost or do you just want to take your recycling habits to the next level? Compost Crusader will walk you through how to make a compost pile that you will love and your neighbors will never know about.

2-3 p.m.: How to “Green” Your Business, Apartment or Condo Complex

Whether you are a business owner or employee, you can help make your business more sustainable. Compost Crusader can help you achieve your landfill diversion goals through a curbside compost program that will pick up your food scraps – including cooked meat, dairy, bread, and pastas – and transport everything to a DNR certified compost facility where it gets recycled into a nutrient rich compost.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, July 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also July 22, 29.

FOR FAMILIES

Hands-on Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) brings local history to life during this interactive program. WHS educators will share artifacts from different periods of history and help us dig deep into the story of Wisconsin.

How do our lives compare to those of the people who lived in Wisconsin hundreds of years ago? Be a historian for a day at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, July 7, 2-3 p.m.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, July 6, 2-3 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, July 5, 2-3 p.m.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Beach Days at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, July 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Enjoy songs and dances, do an Octopus Hula, jump on a banana boat and relax to beach sounds and songs.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 3, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also July 10, 17, 24, 31.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 5, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 12, 19, 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, July 6, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, July 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 14, 21, 28.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 13, 20, 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Building with LEGOs !

Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the bricks at:

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 3, 2-3 p.m. Also July 10, 17, 24. 31.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, July 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Bear Hunting at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Listen to We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and then experience a “bear hunt” obstacle course and make a fun take-home craft.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 8, 2-3 p.m. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 3, 2 p.m.: Fox and Branch.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 4. Library closed for holiday.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, July 5, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Amani’s World.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, July 5, 2 p.m.: Traveling Lantern Theatre Company.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 6, 2 p.m.: Traveling Lantern Theatre Company.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 4. Library closed for holiday.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, July 5, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 4. Library closed for holiday.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, July 6, 2 p.m.: Let’s Leave it to the Beavers!

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 5, 2 p.m.: Let’s Leave it to the Beavers!

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 6, 2 p.m.: Amani’s World.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 4. Library closed for holiday.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 3, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, July 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, July 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 4. Library closed for holiday. Story time returns Tuesday, July 11, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 18, 25.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, July 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, July 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, July 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, July 3, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also July 10, 17, 24, 31.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

