Milwaukee County Zoo 125th Anniversary

By Yasmine Outlaw

The Milwaukee County Zoo celebrates their 125th anniversary, and there are many new attractions and discounts to take advantage of this summer.

The Milwaukee County Zoo opened its doors at its original Washington Park location in 1892.

Since its move to its 200 acre Bluemound Rd. location in the 1950’s, the Zoo has housed mammals, reptiles and birds from 5 continents across the globe.

The County Zoo welcomes all to join in on their celebration. The main events will take place during the month of July.

From Historical Safaris to Zoomobile Tours, Guests will be entertained with live music, family activities, camel rides and even a nine-ft. cake.

“We have a lot to offer this year,” said Martha, a volunteer. “All summer long we will have great deals for the family to enjoy.”

Take a trip down memory lane on the Historical Safari ride, where you can learn how the Milwaukee County Zoo has changed over the years.

The new Body Works: Animal Inside Out Exhibit allows guests to observe different depths of animal bodies and skeletons.

“The Inside Out Exhibit has brought a lot of attention to visitors of all ages. We are the first zoo to have a kind of exhibit like this one,” Martha said.

This year the Milwaukee County Zoo has taken the initiative to help fight the battle against ivory trade.

They have created an online petition for Wisconsin to be the next state to ban the trade, purchasing and selling of ivory.

If you cannot make it to the Milwaukee County Zoo, join the fun on its social media accounts for a chance to win great prizes, including 125 free admissions to the zoo.