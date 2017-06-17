United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Celebrates 10 years of Philanthropic 5 Award

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County honored five community leaders for their commitment to the Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County. The 10th annual Philanthropic 5 award ceremony and recognition event took place on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

United Way’s Emerging Leaders Council was created to recognize five community leaders, in their 20s, 30s or 40s, and one exceptional youth, under 21. Each Philanthropic 5 winner is awarded $500 to donate to the charity of their choice and the Youth winner is awarded with a $500 scholarship for continuing education.

2017 Winners:

Danielle Bergner, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

Danielle Bergner gives back to the community for one simple reason: she is grateful for what the community has given her. Danielle works to impact the issues in education, health, and community development through her work at Michael Best & Friedrich and with CORE El Centro, Inc. As Board President, Danielle has been instrumental in advancing CORE’s mission to improve lives through holistic health care and nutrition by supporting programs like Integrative Health, Acupuncture, and Thriving with Cancer. Danielle truly embraces community service, volunteerism, and philanthropy with a special hands-on passion and commitment.

Craig Cerbins, First Business Bank – Milwaukee

Craig Cerbins understands the potential for passionate young leaders to drive serious community impact. He moved to Milwaukee in 2011, and dove into the local nonprofit community as a United Way Loaned Executive. He later connected with Meta House and co-founded the Young Leaders Board, putting his passion for engaging young professionals around local causes into action. Recently, Craig became vice chair of this committee and co-chair of the Advancing Advocates Council for The Women’s Center. Additionally, Craig is proud to lend his professional skills to the finance committees for both Meta House and The Women’s Center.

Melissa Goins, Maures Development Group, LLC

Melissa Goins has earned a reputation in Milwaukee for being a real estate developer who successfully addresses the challenge of revitalizing blighted neighborhoods. As a business and nonprofit leader, philanthropist, volunteer, and woman of color, Melissa serves as an exceptional model and mentor. She dedicates time, talent, and resources to community organizations that help provide pathways of opportunities to children and families facing challenges, including Corporation and Penfield Children’s Center (CUPED.) She holds both an undergraduate and MBA degree from Marquette, and is currently enrolled at Alverno College for her Master of Science in Community Psychology and Professional Counseling. She has received numerous recognitions for her leadership and impactful developments.

Emma Paulson, Emma Rose – A Patient Helping Patients

Emma Paulson was diagnosed with Leukemia at age 16. Shortly afterwards, during her battle, she started a Facebook-based foundation called Emma Rose- A Patient Helping Patients. She brings 50-70 care packages a month to children fighting cancer at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Care packages include: fuzzy socks, chapstick, pillow pets, and other comfort items. At 21, Emma was studying to be a pediatric oncology nurse. Unfortunately, she and her family recently found out that Emma’s cancer has returned. She is in for a much tougher fight this time. she will be having a bone marrow transplant this May, and her brother will be her donor. Despite everything, Emma continues to bring gifts for the cancer-fighting kids. Her motto: “Life is tough, my darling, but so are you.”

Rebecca “Becky” Stoner, ACTS Housing

Since Becky was old enough to know better, she has been actively recruiting her family and friends to donate and volunteer to a number of housing-related causes. This drive earned her a family nickname: “the passionate one,” a nod to the fierceness with which she brings people into her mission. Becky serves as the Director of Development for ACTS Housing and will be the first say her role is a vocation. She views homeownership as a crucial building block to a more equitable world. When she is not working with ACTS, she co-directs the community garden with her husband at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. She also sits on the Milwaukee Global Shapers Hub Executive Committee, a global platform for young people helping to shape their communities. She enjoys serving as a support person for the Milwaukee Jesuit Volunteer Corps community.

Philanthropic Youth: Kalan R. Haywood, II President, City of Milwaukee Youth Council

Kalan Haywood is no ordinary 17-year-old. As President of the City of Milwaukee Youth Council, Kalan assesses, evaluates, and advocates for cities youth. He recommends changes in laws, policies, and practices to make our community a better place. Kalan also serves as a youth leader with Urban Underground. He is a Senior at Rufus King, and actively involved as a student ambassador and National Junior Honor Society member. Kalan has been asked to share his vision for a great Milwaukee through interviews in the Journal Sentinel, Our Issues Milwaukee, Wisconsin Public Radio, and community-wide speaking engagements.