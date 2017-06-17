They Want More in the Fight for $15

By Nyesha Stone

Many Americans, and people throughout the world, eat at fast food restaurants. Customers love to have their food fast and ready, but that doesn’t mean they care about whose giving it to them.

Fast food workers feel underappreciated and underpaid, so they’re fighting for more.

“We do so much and don’t get paid enough,” said Quoata Ivy, McDonalds’ worker. Ivy has been with McDonalds for several months and she says if it wasn’t for welfare she wouldn’t be able to survive. It’s no surprise Ivy participated in the protest against low wages, Scott Walker, and Donald Trump, hosted by Fight for $15 Wisconsin.

The protest was held the same day Trump visited Milwaukee on June 13, and the location wasn’t released until the day before. Protesters gathered on the corner of W Kilbourn Ave. and N 4th St. at 4 p.m. and they stayed until around 6:30 p.m.

Some protesters came with their own signs, but most had pre-made signs provided by the host. Some signs depicted Trump as a clown, while others stated things such as, “Rich live, Poor die.” Just like any protest, these signs were made to make a difference.

It didn’t stop at the signs- -the attire showed the protesters true feelings, as well. A young man wore an all-black shirt with white words that read: “I stand with standing rock.” His shirt may have nothing to do with the protest, but it does show he cares about others which is why he was at the protest.

For those who say, “why don’t you just find another job?” protester and fast food worker Terrell Kinney said it’s not that easy.

“It’s hard to find another job, but I still gotta do what I gotta do,” said Kinney. 23-year-old Kinney has been in the fast food industry for around three years, and he’s been with the wage movement for two years. He says he will continue fighting for higher wages because everyone deserves a livable wage. Protest MC and County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson believed the protest was important to have because there was power in numbers. Nicholson referenced Flint and Selma to show that when people collectively fight for one thing, change can be accomplished. “When we get together we can make a better state,” said Nicholson.

Many news outlets attended the event because Wisconsin needs to see their people fighting for something they believe in. From live broadcast to Facebook live, protesters were seen and heard, but will their demands be answered?

They’re not sure where this protest will lead them, but they do know they will not stop fighting for more.