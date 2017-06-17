Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events June 25-July 1

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs June 6-30 at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

EVENTS

13th – Documentary Viewing

Ava DuVernay’s extraordinary documentary is a potent mixture of archival footage and testimony from activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated women and men in a work of grand historical synthesis of the 13th Amendment regarding slavery in the United States.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, June 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., June 27, 5:30 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, June 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Black Cinema Film Series

In collaboration with Blk-Art, History & Culture, Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd. presents award-winning documentaries highlighting African-American history and achievement. Screenings are free and open to the public and followed by group discussion. Community Room doors open at 5:30 p.m. for light refreshments and socializing, films start at 6:00 p.m. Featuring: 13th An in-depth look at the prison system in the U.S. and how it reveals the nation’s history of racial inequality on Tuesday, June 27, 5:30 p.m.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch Library , 2320 N. Cramer St.! On Tuesday, June 27, 6-7 p.m., Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. June: The Mothers by Brit Bennett. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, June 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, July 1, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at the Forest Home Branch or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also July 15, 22, 29.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy: Four Women Undercover in the Civil War by Karen Abbott at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, June 29, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Hands-on Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) brings local history to life during this interactive program. WHS educators will share artifacts from different periods of history and help us dig deep into the story of Wisconsin.

How do our lives compare to those of the people who lived in Wisconsin hundreds of years ago? Be a historian for a day

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, June 26, 2-3 p.m.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, June 27, 2-3 p.m.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, June 29, 2-3 p.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, July 1, 2-3 p.m.

Saturday Matinees

Bring the family for movie day! Watch family friendly movies at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, July 1, 1-3 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Movie titles will be listed online one week before the event at www.mpl.org.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends the first Saturday of each month. Come in to say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, July 1, 1-2 p.m. Great for reluctant readers and Super Readers!

LEGOs: Bricks & a Book

Builds by LEGO lovers will be inspired by a theme and accompanying book each month. Bring your imagination and creativity, we’ll will bring the book and bricks to the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, June 26, 4:30-6 p.m. Children and families are welcome!

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children. Camping at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, July 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Go on a pretend nature hike, sing camp songs, and “roast marshmallows.”

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, June 28, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, June 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, June 26, 2 p.m.: Juggler Steve Girman.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, June 27, 2 p.m.: Library Laughs with special guest Browser the Library Lion.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, June 28, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Pirates Away.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, June 28, 2 p.m.: Let’s Leave it to the Beavers!

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m.: Book Jacket Bingo.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, June 27, 2 p.m.: Magician Rick Allen.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, June 28, 2 p.m.: Browser’s Birthday Bash. Celebrate Browser the Library Lion’s birthday with games, activities, dancing and more.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, June 27, 2 p.m.: Amani’s World.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 28, 2 p.m.: Mr. Pickles.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m.: Musician Laura Doherty.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, June 27, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, June 26, 12:30 p.m.: Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals; repeated at 1:45 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music presents Story and Song at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Featuring Froggy Went a Courtin’ by John Langstaff. Children’s imaginations will soar as they read and re-create storybook tales through drama, music and dance. Children will learn beginning concepts of music, and explore pitch, volume and space, then develop creativity as storytellers and build important skills in literacy, sequencing, and cooperation.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Bucket Drumming at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 1, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This Aussie Funk Jam is a totally interactive and hands-on workshop. Learn how to play the didgeridoo, including vocalizing and creating simple rhythms and learn how you can make and decorate a “didge” at home. Prepare to be mesmerized, inspired and motivated!

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, June 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 29, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, June 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Forest Home Branch , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, June 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, June 29, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, June 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, June 26, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

